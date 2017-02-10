U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear Minnesota sex offender program case
Up to the Legislature now. The Star Tribune’s Chris Serres reports: “The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a case challenging the constitutionality of Minnesota’s treatment system for sex offenders, another setback to a longstanding series of efforts to reform the program. … The Minnesota Sex Offender Program (MSOP), which confines about 720 offenders at secure treatment centers in Moose Lake and St. Peter, has been the target of repeated legal challenges for its practice of confining offenders indefinitely after they have already completed their prison terms.”
The 1st District Republican race just got more interesting. The Rochester Post Bulletin’s Heather J. Carlson reports: “Sen. Carla Nelson is running for Congress, becoming the second Republican vying for the open 1st District seat. … Nelson made her announcement during a 10 a.m. press conference at Textile Care Services in Rochester. She stood on a stage with a giant American flag as the backdrop. She told the crowd of more than 100 that, ‘I will be stepping forward. I am running for Congress.’”
Flood watch up north. The Duluth News Tribune’s Andrew Krueger reports: “After a round of rain this morning, another batch of showers and storms ‘will develop along and ahead of a cold front tonight producing very heavy rainfall rates,’ the National Weather Service reported. ‘Storms will repeat over this area for an extended period tonight which may leading to flash flooding.’ … The watch includes southern and central St. Louis, Douglas, Carlton, Lake, Cook, Pine, Aitkin and Burnett counties, … The second round of rain is expected to begin this afternoon and end around sunrise Tuesday. Total rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected, with locally higher amounts possible, the Weather Service said. Some of the storms also may produce strong winds and hail.”
Surely, the country club members have done enough for us already. The Pioneer Press’ Mary Divine reports: “Residents who live on the south side of West Moore Street in Stillwater want to know why their neighbor to the north — the Stillwater Country Club — isn’t being assessed for the street’s reconstruction. … Gwynne Fransen and her neighbor, Carol Gapen, will be assessed $7,582. Wendy Adams, who lives on the corner, must pay $3,791; she’ll be assessed again when Martha Street is redone, she said. … But the country club, which owns the land north of the two-block stretch of West Moore, is not being assessed at all.”
In other news…
Big ocean notwithstanding: “Minnesota lawmakers urge more help for Puerto Rico” [Star Tribune]
Sweet: “Yields, sugar content look good as beet harvest kicks off in Red River Valley” [Fargo Forum]
About what you’d expect: “Richard Pitino on his father: 'I want what’s best for him, and that’s about as far as I’m going to go with it'” [Minnesota Daily]
Free Rose Picklo! “Boobs are not a crime” [LA Times]
