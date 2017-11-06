Ex-Children’s Theatre teacher hit with $2.5M judgment in sex abuse suit
Jason McLean update. The Star Tribune's Rohan Preston writes: “A Hennepin County judge has entered a default judgment of $2.5 million against former Twin Cities restaurateur Jason McLean for sexually abusing a student at Children’s Theatre Company in 1983. … The judgment was made in one of five sexual-abuse lawsuits filed against Jason McLean, a former CTC actor and teacher, after he failed to show for court dates. … McLean owned the Varsity Theater and the Loring Pasta Bar in Minneapolis, but sold those businesses this year. He was served with the lawsuit in Oakland, Calif., where he operates a restaurant, and is said to have fled to Cabo San Lucas in Baja California, Mexico.”
Osmek is running for governor. The Rochester Post-Bulletin’s Heather J. Carlson reports: “The Goodhue County Republican Party of Minnesota has been fined $1,000 by a state campaign finance board for illegally accepting an earmarked contribution. … At issue is $1,000 given to the party by Sen. David Osmek, R-Mound, to support efforts to get Red Wing Republican Mike Goggin elected to the Senate. Shortly after getting the check, the Goodhue County Republicans gave it to Goggin's election campaign, according to Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board documents.”
It’s still going to be open, though. MPR’s Jeff Chiu reports: “Target is offering shoppers a breather after holiday shopping on Thanksgiving. … The Minneapolis-based discounter says it will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and then close at midnight local time. Its stores will then reopen at 6 a.m. local time on Friday until 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight local time.”
In future commuting nightmares … The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports: “Monday's the night to learn more about a major reconstruction project that will impact traffic on I-35W through Burnsville next summer. … MnDOT plans to rebuild the I-35W bridge over the Minnesota River proposed to start during the 2018 construction season. The $130- to $150-million project also includes raising the grade of the freeway out of the 100-year flood plain, adding a truck lane northbound lane from Cliff Road to 106th Street, and rebuilding the 106th Street bridge in Bloomington. … MnDOT also will put in a pedestrian and bicycle trail over the Minnesota River.”
In other news…
FYI: “High-end Super Bowl party at Mystic Lake announces Florida Georgia Line” [Star Tribune]
Note, this is a different emu from last week’s: “Emu still evading capture” [Chaska Herald]
Big of Amazon: “Alexa will help you order gadgets and gear from Best Buy” [Engadget]
Comments (2)
Fines and judgments
The court did not fine him. It entered a civil judgment. These are two very different things.
Very poor reporting/headline writing.
Thanks!
The headline has been corrected.