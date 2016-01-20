Former SNL colleagues sign letter in support of Franken
For what it’s worth? The AP reports (via MPR): “A group of women who worked alongside Al Franken on NBC's ‘Saturday Night Live’ have signed a statement of support for the Minnesota senator. … Last week, broadcaster Leeann Tweeden accused Franken, a Democrat, of forcibly kissing her during a USO tour in 2006. Another woman says he placed his hand on her buttocks while posing for a photo at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010. … Thirty-six women signed the SNL statement supporting Franken, including performers Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman, and many behind-the-scenes staff.”
This could be big. KMSP’s Iris Perez reports: “If the eyes are the windows to the brain, Dr. Swati More, assistant professor at the University of Minnesota Center for Drug Design, may have a peek at what the human retina reveals about the early stages of Alzheimer’s. … After conducting a small pilot study on 50 participants, Dr. More and other researchers in the department could be one step closer to detecting the early onset of the disease — with a simple eye exam.”
Update on the Mayo Clinic Albert Lea labor dispute. KSTP’s Frank Rajkowski reports: “Service workers at Mayo Clinic Albert Lea have voted to authorize a one-day strike if, they say, Mayo ‘continues to refuse to bargain in good faith.’ … The group, made up of members of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota, includes 79 workers employed as certified nursing assistants, housekeepers, and those tasked with sterile processing in utilities and materials management.”
The Pioneer Press’ S. M. Chavey zeroes in on some of the most dangerous places in Ramsey County for pedestrians and cyclists. She writes: “The Twin Cities metropolitan area is one of the safest in the country for pedestrians, according to a 2016 study by Smart Growth America. … The organization looked at how many people walk to work and the most recent data on pedestrian deaths and found that, of 104 major metro areas, Minneapolis-St. Paul is 12th-safest. … But in 2017, there have already been three pedestrian fatalities in St. Paul alone, along with 147 injuries.”
In other news…
Being a self-respecting internet snark purveyor, the Glean will refrain from taking this obvious joke bait: “That awful smell in Minneapolis-St. Paul lately, explained” [City Pages]
Lynx star on criminal justice reform: “First Step: Maya Moore” [The Players Tribune]
Meanwhile, in the land of the free: “6-year-old Wisconsin girl bags buck under new hunting-age law” [Pioneer Press]
That’s a lot of cash: “Mayo Clinic reports employee stole $300,000 in cash” [Rochester Post-Bulletin]
