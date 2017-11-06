Justice Department looks to revoke citizenship of four Somali-Minnesotans
Pretty aggressive move. MPR reports: “The Justice Department moved Monday to revoke the U.S. citizenship of four Minnesotans from Somalia accused of lying on their visa application. The four entered the U.S. through a program that President Donald Trump said should be eliminated after it was disclosed that the suspect in a recent New York terror attack had also used it. … Fosia Abdi Adan, 51, whose last known address was Eden Prairie, entered the U.S. under the diversity lottery visa program in 2001. Civil complaints filed in federal court in Minnesota on Monday allege she then used her visa to get visas for a man she falsely claimed was her husband, and two cousins of hers who she and the man falsely claimed were their children. The complaints say all four used false names at the time. They eventually became American citizens.”
Maybe they shouldn’t have taken his stapler. The Star Tribune’s Stephen Montemayor reports: “In the first Minnesota case to address a new and growing form of cybercrime, federal prosecutors have charged a former state resident with employing "hackers-for-hire" to sabotage the website of a local business. … The case reflects concern among law enforcement officials nationwide that hackers ranging from disgruntled ex-employees to enemy nation states are ramping up attacks on an ever-expanding array of personal digital devices connected to the web. … Prosecutors say John Kelsey Gammell, 46, paid hacking services to inflict a year's worth of ‘distributed denial of service’ (DDoS) attacks to bring down websites affiliated with Washburn Computer Group, a Monticello business where he used to work.”
America … great again? The Duluth News Tribune reports: “Steelmakers in the U.S. are making more steel than they did in 2016. Iron Range mines are mining and processing more ore. And Great Lakes ore carriers are carrying more taconite pellets to the steel mills. … Quite a bit more. The Lake Carriers Association said Tuesday that shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway totaled 6.5 million tons in September, up 23.4 percent compared to 2016.”
A fun bit of trivia for Election Day. MPR’s Tom Weber and Tracy Mumford report: “As voters head to the polls in Minneapolis to vote for mayor, all of the leading candidates on the ballot are Democrats. … It's not a new trend for the city. … It's been more than 40 years since Minneapolis had a Republican mayor — and the last Republican to hold the title held it for just one day. … His name was Dick Erdall.”
