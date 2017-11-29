Keillor fired by MPR over improper behavior allegations
Big news. The Associated Press reports: “Garrison Keillor, the former host of ‘A Prairie Home Companion,’ says he’s been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior. … Keillor told The Associated Press of his firing in an email. In a follow-up statement, he says he was fired over ‘a story that I think is more interesting and more complicated than the version MPR heard.’ … He didn’t give details of the allegation. Minnesota Public Radio didn’t immediately respond to messages.”
If only there were some other way to produce this stuff. The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson reports: “A distribution glitch at one of Minnesota’s two medical marijuana providers has left some patients with little or no supply left for treatment of conditions such as chronic pain, epileptic seizures and Tourette syndrome. … One patient, Katie Kennedy, said she called LeafLine Labs on Monday because she had no cannabis left for the management of her chronic pain and only a two-day supply left for the management of her son’s Tourette and autism. She said a LeafLine representative replied that it had none available until Friday, though it later provided a small quantity to get her son through the week.”
They could use a little help. The Star Tribune’s Erin Golden reports: “Following the bumpy rollout of a new vehicle licensing system, the state of Minnesota is hiring a private firm for similar upgrades to its drivers licensing operations. … Officials with Minnesota IT Services and the state Department of Public Safety said Tuesday that they’ve signed a $26 million contract with Fast Enterprises, a firm that has helped manage drivers licensing services in other states. In a statement, the leaders of the two departments said they expect the company will help ensure Minnesota is ready to begin issuing new licenses that comply with the federal Real ID law by October 2018.”
Water you waiting for? The Duluth News Tribune’s John Myers writes: “The governments of Canada and the U.S. are making ‘considerable progress’ in cleaning up the Great Lakes but should set time-specific targets for fixing wastewater and drinking water systems, reducing agricultural and urban runoff and eliminating toxic pollutant releases into the lakes. … That was the assessment Tuesday by the International Joint Commission, the quasi-government, cross-border group charged with overseeing U.S.-Canada border water disputes and with monitoring the health of the Great Lakes.”
In other news…
Pretty shaky claims: “Minnesota Supreme Court rejects two Prince heirs” [Star Tribune]
Look, some of us are sick of grad students flaunting their wealth around town: “U of M Pres: House Tax Bill Would Have Dire Consequences for Grad Students” [KSTP]
HOT TAKE: “Winter might actually be the best time to go to Minneapolis” [USA Today]
Last call: “The End of the Triple Rock Social Club, Minneapolis' Most Important Punk Bar” [Noisey]
Wisconsin, baby: “Wisconsin DNR sold 10 hunting licenses to infants” [KARE]
So it goes: “[Post-Bulletin] goes to 5-day print publication” [Rochester Post Bulletin]
Don’t jinx it! “Vikings in Super Bowl? Things just got more serious for planners” [Star Tribune]
Comments (6)
it's official
Keillor, only the most recent to be put over the side without benefit of a hearing. It's official: this is a witch hunt. Accusation is conviction. Skepticism means you're a witch too. Richard Nixon would understand how this works..
Mr. Hughes is quite correct.
In reading Mr. Keiller's description of the event, it's clear to me that this issue has descended into parody, which is heartbreaking. The faux outrage and knee jerk response to an accusation like this, is an insult to every woman that has experienced actual sexual abuse. At this point, we're not illuminating the problem, we're diluting it.
Absolutely done
With MPR
Keilor
Keilor is one that does not surprise me at all.
Super bad timing on the Franken defense, though. Not helping, buddy.
Garrison Keilor does hot have a harassment issue.
I find this very hard to believe about Garrison Keilor...a good man run down without benefit of trial.
Should say "trial by public denouncement"...
pathetic...he has contributed a lot to MPR and Public Radio in general.
MPR will never get another dime of mine....I listen to writer's almanac daily...
He tries to help someone and gets sued in return....
what kind of BS is this....its turning into the Army-McCarthy hearings all over again...
greg price
Worst Case Scenario
On the PHC they did a skit called Worst Case Scenario where they would provide a situation and then come up with a description of how it could all go terribly wrong. If there's any truth to what Keillor says, then this is straight out of that routine.
Honestly, I don't know what to make of it all.