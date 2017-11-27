Lobbyist harassed by Cornish wants bigger changes at Capitol
Bigger than just one lawmaker. MPR’s Brian Bakst reports: “From the moment she arrived at the Capitol about a decade ago, criminal justice lobbyist Sarah Walker said she felt sexually pursued by Republican Rep. Tony Cornish. … In her first on-the-record interview, Walker described to MPR News on Sunday ‘unrelenting and never-ending’ comments by the powerful lawmaker that ranged from comments on her looks to outright propositions for sex. … Her decision to speak publicly now underscores what she says is a deeper mission to root out similar misconduct at the state Capitol. Walker called for a wide-ranging independent investigation of sexual harassment that she says would provide more due process for both victims and the lawmakers they would accuse.”
Well, there you go. The Pioneer Press’ Mara H. Gottfried reports: “A St. Paul officer acquitted last spring of assault against a handcuffed teenage girl has resigned from the police department. … Michael Soucheray’s last day as a St. Paul officer was Friday, according to police department records. He told the department he was resigning for personal reasons. … The police department had two internal affairs investigations into Soucheray, which will not move forward because he is no longer a city employee, said Steve Linders, a St. Paul police spokesman.”
Can you help? The Pioneer Press’ Kristi Belcamino writes: “A bicyclist gravely injured after being struck by a vehicle Sunday morning worked for Brasa restaurant. … A tweet from the restaurant Monday identified the bicyclist as ‘Jose H.’ who works at the restaurant chain’s St. Paul location on Grand Avenue. It said he remains in critical condition. … The bicyclist was riding through a green light at West Seventh Street and Grand Avenue shortly after midnight Sunday when a driver ran a red light and struck him, police say. … Police are asking that anyone who knows the driver of the vehicle, which sustained front-end damage, to contact authorities by calling 651-291-1111.”
Not exactly doing the state proud. The Duluth News Tribune reports: “A Minnesota man who is wanted for federal drug charges led police on a high-speed chase this weekend in Florida. … Authorities say the man responsible has an arrest warrant issued from Moorhead. … Thirty-five-year-old Ryan Swartley from Park Rapids is being held on a charge of aggravated fleeing, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. … He is also charged with violating probation after leading police on a pursuit through Panama City Beach on Saturday.”
Uh oh: “Gophers starting quarterback Demry Croft to leave program” [Pioneer Press]
Nice story: “Standing ovations for first woman with Down syndrome to compete in Miss Minnesota USA” [Pioneer Press]
New look for Macalester: “Little rebranded Macalester College” [Minneapolis Egotist]
