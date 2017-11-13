Metro Transit workers reject contract offer, authorize strike during Super Bowl
The Star Tribune's Janet Moore says, “Unionized bus drivers, LRT operators and others at Metro Transit voted overwhelmingly to reject a final contract offer and authorize a strike during Super Bowl festivities next year. The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1005, which represents about 2,500 workers at Metro Transit, voted 93 percent in favor of rejecting the Metropolitan Council’s last contract offer and authorizing a strike during the period leading up to the Super Bowl.”
Lawsuit coming? Brian Bakst and Tim Pugmire at MPR say: “A lawyer on Monday instructed the Minnesota House and Rep. Tony Cornish to preserve any possible evidence related to sexual harassment allegations against Cornish. The lawyer represents a lobbyist who has accused Cornish of unwanted sexual advances. It signals that both the House and Cornish could be targets of a civil lawsuit. … [lawyer Scott] Flaherty sent a letter to Cornish suggesting other victims might be coming forward. He also reminded the lawmaker and House leaders of their legal obligation to preserve evidence.”
Remember when this would have been big news? The AP says, “Hate crimes in Minnesota rose for the second straight year in 2016, with the bulk of crimes motivated by the victim’s race or ethnicity. Crimes were also committed against victims because of their religion or sexual orientation. The FBI released its 2016 hate crime statistics report Monday. Minnesota reported 119 hate crimes last year, up from 109 in 2015.”
Recount request. The Strib’s Karen Zamora writes: “A candidate who narrowly lost his bid for the Sixth Ward seat in the Minneapolis City Council election last week filed a request Monday for a recount with the city clerk's office. Mohamud Noor, who received 47 percent of the vote, lost to incumbent Abdi Warsame, who finished with 50 percent in a highly contentious race. The unofficial margin of victory for Warsame was 239 votes. Election results will be certified Wednesday by the City Canvassing Board. On Monday, Noor said he is asking for every ballot, including early and absentee votes, to be recounted.”
Your wings won’t be getting any cheaper. Dana Mattioli of The Wall St. Journal says, “Buffalo Wing Wings Inc. has received a takeover bid valued at more than $2.3 billion from private-equity firm Roark Capital Group, according to people familiar with the matter. … Minneapolis-based Buffalo Wild Wings, with more than 1,200 locations world-wide, was founded in 1982 and went public in 2003. It has been hurt by increasing chicken prices and slumping traffic in its restaurants and had been under attack from Marcato Capital Management LP. The activist investor had pushed the company to franchise more stores, boost profit margins, increase sales and replace its chief executive.”
Hornets' Hornets' nest. Beena Raghavendran of the Strib writes, “Tensions at Edina High School escalated over the weekend after a Veterans Day observance sparked complaints about some students’ behavior and allegations of racism against others. … The events apparently were triggered by an Edina High School Veterans Day assembly Thursday. About 10 students stayed seated when the national anthem was played at the event, said district spokeswoman Susan Brott. Over the weekend, members of the Edina Youth Conservatives Club (YCC) took to the group-messaging app GroupMe to trade disparaging comments about students, which included some Somali-Americans.”
Live and let Dicamba. Mark Steil at MPR says, “Tom Peterson first noticed the shriveled leaves and stunted growth in two of his soybean fields last June. … The culprit: the controversial weed killer dicamba. When applied to soybeans genetically modified to withstand it, dicamba works as an herbicide. But the problems occur when dicamba drifts to neighboring non-tolerant soybean fields, like Peterson's. Wind may blow it off-target, or the chemical can vaporize and move. Now, as farmers finish up fall harvest, crop damage from dicamba is cutting into yields — and profits. More than 200 Minnesota farmers say a neighbor's use of the herbicide dicamba damaged their crops, and it could cost them about $7 million collectively.” Does Monsanto still lead major corporations in bad press, or has Wells Fargo raced ahead?
They get a former basketball player, but not a single Wall Street bank boss. Erin Adler of the Strib reports, “Sam Jacobson, a University of Minnesota basketball standout and NBA player, pleaded guilty Monday to residential mortgage fraud over $35,000 in a Dakota County Court. Jacobson’s wife, Traci, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting residential mortgage fraud.”
