Minnesota loses bid for World’s Fair
Bummer. The Star Tribune’s Miguel Otárola reports: “Minnesota lost its bid Wednesday to host the World’s Fair in 2023, bringing to an end the state’s efforts to host the event in the United States for the first time since 1984. … Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) delegates in Paris awarded Expo 2023 to Buenos Aires, Argentina, which beat Lodz, Poland, in the second round of voting. … Minnesota’s bid received 25 votes in the first round, fewer than the 46 votes given both to Buenos Aires and Lodz in the first round. The Buenos Aires bid, themed ‘Creative Industries in Digital Convergence,’ then received 62 votes, six more than Lodz.”
Perhaps under a giant rug? The Star Tribune’s Chris Serres report: “Dozens of people experiencing homelessness will be moved to a new, temporary shelter during Super Bowl week because of security concerns raised by the Super Bowl Host Committee. … In a deal struck with social service providers, up to 60 people who normally would spend the night in a shelter at First Covenant Church in downtown Minneapolis will be relocated several blocks away to a makeshift shelter at St. Olaf Catholic Church. The transition will occur the Thursday before the 2018 game and last through Super Bowl Sunday. ”
Yikes. The Pioneer Press’ S.M. Chavey reports: “Alexander Sanchez, 19, was trying on pants at Macy’s in the Mall of America on Sunday. When he left the fitting room, a man confronted him with an 8-inch knife. Sanchez tried to push past him, but the man began cutting and slashing him, according to a complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court. … On Tuesday, 20-year-old Mahad Abdiaziz Abdiraham of Minneapolis was charged with two counts of first-degree assault in connection with an attack that left Sanchez and his brother wounded, according to the complaint, which notes that Abdiraham has a history of psychiatric care.”
Nice profile of “the Sioux Chef.” City Pages’ Eric Rivera writes: “There are only two reasons to go to Mahnomen: to gamble or to pay someone a visit. … The phrase “food desert” does not sink in until your stomach starts to rumble in this town of 1,200 on the White Earth Reservation. Among the dining options in Mahnomen proper: the Shooting Star Casino, Burger Hut (closed for the season), and the Red Apple Café (which reduces its hours to breakfast and lunch during fall and winter). … I’m here to see Sean Sherman, founder of the Sioux Chef. He has scheduled a stop in northwestern Minnesota as part of his cookbook tour for The Sioux Chef’s Indigenous Kitchen, a collection of recipes based on the ingredients and traditions of Native Americans. The local library was too small, so his early-morning talk will take place at Mahnomen Elementary instead.”
In other news…
Not quite the Brontosaurus hoodie, but still: “Minneapolis band Swing Set featured on soundtrack for Stranger Things 2” [The Current]
More Super Bowl news: “Jimmy Fallon to host 'Tonight Show' live from Orpheum after Super Bowl” [Star Tribune]
That’s the trouble with vaults: “Prince’s Vault Suffered From ‘Water Damage, Mold, Degradation,’ at Paisley Park, Court Documents Say” [Variety]
Nothing to complain about: “Study finds time to clear customs at MSP third fastest in the nation” [Star Tribune]
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
50 comments
-
18 comments
-
‘We’ve learned how to survive’: Amid allegations, women describe a toxic culture at the Minnesota Capitol16 comments
-
15 comments
-
15 comments
Comments (2)
Super Bowl insult to homeless Minnesotans
So a group of American citizens are being prejudged as being unworthy of being too close to the billionaire Super Bowl haven? How disgusting.
Richard
Not unlike the late lamented Republican National Convention.