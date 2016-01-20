Nicollet Mall to officially reopen
In time for the holidays! The Star Tribune’s Emma Nelson and Mary Lynn Smith report: “Today, at long last, is the day. … Nicollet Mall is reopening at noon Thursday, marking the end of a construction headache that's cost millions of dollars and closed the downtown Minneapolis corridor for more than two years. … The planned celebration at Nicollet Mall and 7th Street will take place almost exactly 50 years after Nicollet Mall first opened to the public. Thursday's event is expected to include remarks from Mayor Betsy Hodges, Mayor-elect Jacob Frey, City Council President Barb Johnson, Downtown Council President and CEO Steve Cramer, and others.”
Seems reasonable. The Star Tribune’s Brandon Stahl report: “A focus by police and prosecutors on solving serious crimes has crowded the dockets in the Hennepin County courthouse, where judges are coping with what's likely to be a record number of felony cases this year. … Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says the trend reflects a shift in priorities away from petty thefts, loitering, minor drug offenses and similar charges.”
Not a good sign. The Forum News Service reports (via the PiPress): “Preliminary tests show that seven deer harvested in southeastern Minnesota’s disease management zone during the first firearms deer season may be infected with chronic wasting disease. … Hunters harvested three of the seven suspect deer near Preston, where 11 other deer tested positive during last year’s CWD surveillance efforts. Three others were harvested in Forestville-Mystery Cave State Park, which is still within the area but west of the core disease area. The remaining deer was harvested north of the park. … Test results from deer permit areas surrounding the core area aren’t yet available and must be analyzed to assess the full extent of the brain disease and whether or not it has spread outside of the disease management zone.”
Former Viking player. CNN’s Nadia Kounang reports: “Researchers published, what they say is the first case of a living person identified with the degenerative brain disease, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE. … While unnamed in the study, lead author Dr. Bennet Omalu confirmed to CNN that the subject of the case was former NFL player, Fred McNeill -- who died in 2015. … Omalu is credited with first discovering CTE in professional football players. The only way to definitively diagnose the disease is with a brain exam after death. … Thediscoverywas first made in 2012 using an experimental brain scan that can trace a signature protein of CTE called tau. The case study was published in the journal Neurosurgery this week.”
In other news…
