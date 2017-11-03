Number of women hunters grows
With the firearm deer season opening this weekend, MPR’s Dan Gunderson has a timely report on the growing share of women among hunters. He writes: “In general, participation in hunting is trending downward. The greatest dropoff in hunter participation is in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area, according to the state Department of Natural Resources. … But the number of women who hunt is rising: Nearly 70,000 of Minnesota's 550,000 hunters are women, the DNR said, up from 51,000 in 2000 and 55,000 in 2010.”
Grain expectations. A report from the Albert Lea Tribune reads: “Minnesota is on track to break its wheat harvest record and, for the first time in nearly 30 years, the number of acres planted with University of Minnesota-developed varieties edged over the 50 percent mark. … According to a press release, harvest is tracking at a record-breaking 67 bushels, shattering the previous record of 60 bushels per acre set in 2015, said University of Minnesota Extension small grains scientist Jochum Wiersma. Yield trends from 1995 to 2016 have shown an overall 2.7 percent increase in average yield per year.”
What are your post-Thanksgiving plans? The Pioneer Press’ Trevor Squire reports: “Think your family gatherings get a little out of hand? Erik Anderson jumped off the couch Sunday and ran a marathon without preparation on a bet with his brother. … The 29-year-old Arden Hills man ran 26.2 miles around Ramsey County after his brother Nik bet him $5,000 he couldn’t get up after a family meal and run a marathon in under five hours. Erik did it in 4 hours, 28 minutes.”
Frankly, this disqualification is a bunch of bull. The West Central Tribune’s Tom Cherveny report: “A Willmar man is the owner of a performing bull that qualified to compete in the Professional Bull Riders finals this week in Las Vegas, Nevada. … ‘Kind of like your kid is going to be pitching in the World Series,’ said Grayson Swalin, owner of Arctic Assassin,' when reached in Las Vegas. … But alas, just like sending a kid to the World Series, things can go wrong. And they did. Arctic Assassin tried to jump out of the chute on the opening night of competition Wednesday and was disqualified. His rider was unable to get out into the arena on him.”
In other news…
You know you want one: “First Avenue Brickmania Model” [First Avenue]
OK: “2 senators just trolled Facebook” (spoiler, one of them is Klobuchar) [Yahoo News]
There’s a new monarch in Korea: “DQ Grill & Chill Opens First South Korea Location” [QSR Magazine]
Yes, more cider please: “Urban Forage Winery and Ciderhouse brings its funky, organic ciders to Lake Street” [City Pages]
Yikes!
This headline could use a little bit of work. I first read it like "The number of people hunting women has increased."