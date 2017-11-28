Owner of Arby’s, Jimmy John’s to purchase Buffalo Wild Wings
Will they bring the weck back? The Star Tribune’s Evan Ramstad reports: “Buffalo Wild Wings, the Golden Valley-based casual restaurant chain that for much of the last decade was one of the nation’s fastest-growing, is being purchased by an Atlanta investment firm that owns fast-food brands Arby’s and Jimmy John’s. … The $2.9 billion deal, announced before stock trading began Tuesday morning, represents the abrupt exit of an activist shareholder who in June won control of Buffalo Wild Wings in a proxy battle with company management.”
Interesting partnership. MPR’s Laura Yuen reports: “A new full-service grocery store is coming to north Minneapolis. … The North Market is scheduled to open in a couple of weeks at 4414 Humboldt Ave. N. It'll be owned and operated by the nonprofit Pillsbury United Communities. … Adair Mosley, interim president and CEO of Pillsbury United Communities, said the store will also have a wellness center run by North Memorial Health.”
This rocks. The Duluth News Tribune reports: “Iron ore exports rose at an explosive pace in the third quarter, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, with all ore, slag and ash products bound for other countries rising 769 percent. … Between July and September Canada bought $88 million worth of Minnesota ore, slag and ash — up from $1 million during the same period last year — and Japan increased its quarterly purchases from $4 million to $48 million. … Nearly all products in the ore, slag and ash category are iron ore, DEED said.”
Also in yields … The West Central Tribune’s Carolyn Lange, Today and At A.M. report: “Mild weather over the Thanksgiving weekend helped Minnesota farmers finish the 2017 harvest. … ‘It's pretty much wrapped up,’ said Todd Stanghelle, office manager at Allied Grain in Blomkest. … Statewide, the corn harvest was 96 percent completed as of Sunday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service report, which was issued late Monday afternoon. … The harvest was nine days behind last year, according to the USDA. … Anderson said yields in Swift County were not as good as last year, with corn yielding 5 to 10 percent less and beans 15 to 20 percent less than in 2016.”
In other news…
Including Minnesota’s own Wesley So! “Two Americans Are One Win From The World Chess Championship” [FiveThirtyEight]
Sounds like he won’t be missed: “Maplewood homeowner of problem property is gone from the city for good” [Pioneer Press]
Good news: “100-day Hennepin plan to help homeless kids crushes expectations” [Star Tribune]
Just putting this here: “Son of alleged northeast Minneapolis Nazi: My dad's not a Nazi, he's a Republican!” [City Pages]
