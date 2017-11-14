Plans announced for businesses near new St. Paul soccer stadium
Football windfall? The Star Tribune’s Nicole Norfleet reports: “There really is going to be a lot of new business and residents living around Minnesota United’s new soccer stadium in St. Paul — but not until it is done. … RD Management, a New York-based property management company, which owns 20 acres in the Midway area of St. Paul where the Allianz Field stadium is being built, said Monday it has plans for new buildings that would ‘add additional retail, office, residential, entertainment, and hospitality options to its property.’ ”
Ahem, even some people who live here were saying this. Just sayin’. The Star Tribune’s Evan Ramstad reports: “The Twin Cities really has no chance of landing Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters — if you listen to everyone who doesn’t live here. … On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal became the latest media handicapper of Amazon’s headquarters hunt to dismiss the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, calling it a ‘long shot’ in a story and illustration on its homepage.”
Seems like a bunch of MBAs should be able to figure this out. The Minnesota Daily’s Kevin Beckman reports: “As declining enrollment has forced universities across the country to shake up their master of business administration programs, the University of Minnesota has tried to be proactive. … Business schools ranging from the University of Iowa to Virginia Tech to Wake Forest University phased out their full-time MBA programs in recent years, and many other schools across the country have adapted in response to the low enrollment. … Specialized master's degree enrollment almost doubled from 2006 to 2016, according to a report by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Conversely, full-time MBA enrollment dropped by 20 percent. … At the University’s Carlson School of Management, school officials have tried to anticipate these trends and offer course options — like more online sections — that align with the evolving MBA market.”
This one’s for the birds. The Duluth News Tribune’s John Myers reports: “Piping plovers are still flying over Duluth and Superior beaches to nest elsewhere, but their overall Great Lakes population went up significantly in 2017. … The diminutive shorebirds have long since migrated south to the Gulf of Mexico, but the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reported Monday that a modern record 76 breeding pairs were counted on Great Lakes beaches this summer. … Moreover, it was the first summer that piping plovers nested on all five Great Lakes since 1955, a benchmark the Fish and Wildlife Service called ‘a remarkable development for the recovery program.’”
In other news…
Go away: “Backlash ensues after actor James Woods' racially charged MOA tweet” [Star Tribune]
FYI: “KCCO to go off air at the end of the year” [St. Cloud Times]
Congrats: “‘JonnyPops’ Owners Named To Forbes 30 Under 30” [WCCO]
Comments (1)
What about the businesses already in Midway?
I drove through shopping center today, but it wasn't easy. The former Rainbow Foods is about to come down, half the lot is blocked off. That said, Peking Gardens, Big Top Liquors, McDonalds and the bank at the corner all still open for business.