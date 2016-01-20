Settlement reached with one insurer in Duluth diocese bankruptcy
Duluth Diocese bankruptcy update. The Duluth News Tribune reports: “One of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Duluth’s insurers will pay $8.95 million in a settlement that, if approved, will see a portion of the money go to child sexual abuse survivors in the organization’s bankruptcy case, according to St. Paul attorney Jeff Anderson. … The proposed settlement calls for Catholic Mutual Relief Society of America to contribute to the case, although an agreement is “contingent on confirmation of a consensual plan of reorganization agreed to by all parties, which is not imminent despite negotiations,” according to a news release from Anderson’s office Thursday.”
Another domino falls. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “Conservation officials suspect there is a ‘lakewide presence’ of troubling zebra mussels in Medicine Lake in Plymouth, now that their presence has been confirmed of late on three docks, the state Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday. … One adult zebra mussel was spotted by a lake service provider during dock removal, the DNR said. … The agency’s concerns grew larger when ‘invasive species staff confirmed two more adult zebra mussels attached to docks at separate locations, indicating a lakewide presence.’ ”
Interesting idea. The Mankato Free Press’ Trey Mewes reports: “Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, plans to tackle reform at the state's highest levels next year by introducing a bill to instate term limits for legislators. … Under Draheim's bill, lawmakers wouldn't be able to serve more than 20 consecutive years in the Minnesota Legislature. … ‘If you really want citizen legislators, after 20 years, you're no longer a citizen, you're a politician,’ Draheim said.”
Aw, man. Yahoo! Finance’s Leslie Josephs writes: “Sun Country Airlines is throwing in the towel on scheduled flights to Cuba, citing shaky demand and restrictions on travel to the island. … The privately held Minnesota-based airline told the U.S. Department of Transportation in a motion earlier this month that it would relinquish its rights to operate the scheduled flights to Santa Clara and Matanzas, from Minneapolis-St. Paul. … The Trump administration on Wednesday released a list of restrictions that would make it more difficult for U.S. citizens to travel to the island, including ending the so-called ‘people-to-people’ cultural exchanges that were permitted under loosened rules introduced by the Obama administration.”
In other news…
Rehabilitated: “Minnesota man convicted in ISIS recruiting case wins release” [Star Tribune]
That’s a huge loss: “Fire kills 6,000 turkeys on west central Minn. farm” [West Central Tribune]
From the “Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch”: “Man claims role in anti-Islam event got him fired” [Rochester Post-Bulletin]
