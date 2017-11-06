St. Cloud City Council rejects refugee resettlement moratorium
The Star Tribune’s Kelly Smith writes: Amid mounting national scrutiny of federal resettlement programs, the St. Cloud City Council on Monday soundly rejected a proposal by one of its members to recommend a moratorium on refugee resettlement here. Council Member Jeff Johnson said that his measure wasn’t intended to permanently ban refugee resettlement, but rather, temporarily stop it in 2018 until the city gets details on its cost to taxpayers. … After hearing from supporters and opponents, the council voted down Johnson’s measure 6-1.
Guilty. Sarah Horner of the PiPress reports, “A former deputy commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Commerce admitted to arranging to pay a woman for sex after finishing up work meetings this past spring, according to court records. Michael Shane Deal, 47, of Litchfield filed a petition last week to plead guilty to one count of engaging in prostitution in a public place.”
For the birds. For the Forum News Service, John Meyers writes, “It took eight years, 700 volunteers and thousands of hours in the field but Minnesota has its first new breeding bird atlas since 1936. The new, interactive online atlas is considered the bible of Minnesota's native birds, documenting species that nest and raise their young in the state's forests, prairies, suburbs and cities. Volunteers joined researchers from the University of Minnesota Duluth's Natural Resources Research Institute and Audubon Minnesota, fanning out across 2,353 townships — some 99.5 percent of the state.”
They don’t seem inclined to sit this out. In the Strib, Jim Spencer writes, “Randy Spronk climbed off a combine in Edgerton, Minn., this week and boarded a Delta flight to the nation's capital to deliver a warning. If President Donald Trump withdraws from the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), ‘the giant sucking sound you hear will be the air going out of the agricultural economy of rural America,’ Spronk told a forum at U.S. Chamber of Commerce headquarters.”
I see a check in her future. KARE-TV reports, “A Minnesota mother of five says her Whirlpool Duet washing machine exploded during the spin cycle, firing ball bearings and other parts at her, knocking her unconscious and giving her a concussion.”
Plunge findings. The Strib’s David Peterson writes: “High-capacity wells dug by suburbs near White Bear Lake as sprawl engulfed the area could have been responsible for as much as 5 feet of the plunge in lake levels by 2013, according to new findings by the state Department of Natural Resources. But there also was some reassuring news for local residents, such as the finding that lawn watering may only deplete the lake by about an inch per year.”
I doubt this will be the last. The AP says, “Electric car company Tesla Inc. is buying Perbix, a Minnesota-based maker of highly automated manufacturing equipment. Perbix has been a supplier to Tesla for three years. It has built custom machinery for Tesla’s Fremont, California, assembly plant as well as its battery plant in Nevada. Perbix will continue to be based north of Minneapolis.”
No doubt another inadvertent oversight by rogue junior employees. Says Kristen Leigh Painter for the Strib, “Cargill Inc. agreed to pay a $10 million penalty for concealing the full value of certain swap trades to protect its own revenue, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced Monday. Beginning in 2013, Cargill provided hundreds of customers with information on thousands of complex swaps that effectively hid as much as 90 percent of Cargill’s expected revenue, including expected profits and other costs Cargill used when setting the price. Swaps are a financial tool used to manage risk and exist in a variety of forms.”
