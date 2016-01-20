Two stabbed at Mall of America
Injuries are not life-threatening. The Star Tribune’s Pat Pheifer reports: “Two men were stabbed in the Macy’s store at the Mall of America on Sunday night in what Bloomington police described as ‘an interrupted theft.’ The victims were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis; their injuries were not life-threatening …. The incident started about 6:45 p.m. in a fitting room of the men’s department at Macy’s. Two men were trying on clothes and walked out of the fitting room to show others in their group. The suspect went into the fitting room and tried to steal some of the men’s belongings. … Other shoppers who were with the victims got the knife away from the suspect and subdued him until police arrived.”
Finally, UnitedHealth catches a break! Stribbers Jim Spencer and Patrick Kennedy inform us: “At least 34 of Minnesota’s 50 largest publicly traded corporations could enjoy lower tax rates than they did in 2016 under corporate tax cuts in federal tax reform plans proposed in both the U.S. House and Senate, a Star Tribune analysis of securities filings shows. … It would more than halve the latest effective tax rates paid by industrial spray maker Graco, prescription drugmaker ANI Pharmaceuticals, electronics manufacturer Nortech Systems, investment bank Piper Jaffray, specialty retailer Tile Shop Holdings, and health insurer UnitedHealth Group.”
An update on the World’s Fair competition. Steve Karnowski of the AP reports, “Minnesota is hoping to host the first World’s Fair on U.S. soil in nearly 40 years, but it will have to overcome bids by Poland’s third-largest city, Lodz, and the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires when a winner is selected in the coming days. The events that introduced the world to the Eiffel Tower, Space Needle and Ferris Wheel have lost some of their cultural relevance in an age of globalization and cheap air travel. But World’s Fairs … still draw millions of visitors and allow hosts to show off.”
ICYMI. The Pioneer Press’ David Orrick writes about the latest development regarding sexual harassment allegations against Minnesota lawmakers: “An outside firm will be hired to investigate sexual harassment allegations against a veteran Minnesota House member, according to an agreement announced Saturday by House leaders of both parties. Rep. Tony Cornish, an 8-term Republican and retired game warden from Vernon Center, will be the focus of the investigation, according to House Speaker Kurt Daudt, a fellow Republican. … Cornish was accused earlier in the week by an anonymous female lobbyist. Cornish, who is single, has denied the most lewd conduct ever happened, but he acknowledges sending the text messages, saying he was interested in a relationship with the lobbyist.”
Hate crimes in Wisconsin. MPR's Mukhtar Ibrahim and Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism report: “The barrage of anti-Semitism in Wisconsin has stunned [Elana Kahn, director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation]. ‘I have never had so many reports (about anti-Semitism) as I have had in the last couple months,’ she said. ‘There's more fear in our community now than there was even a year ago.’ Experts who study hate and bias-related acts say the incidents are part of a nationwide trend that has created tension in communities, schools and workplaces.”
Sometimes straight cash is the answer. Nick Ferraro of the PiPress tells us, “[Dan] Punjani and the other 12 gas stations in Inver Grove Heights are now participating in an effort launched last month by the city’s police department to help deter gas station skimming, a crime that first popped up in Minnesota around 2007 and has surfaced with more frequency in recent years. The anti-fraud program, dubbed ‘SkimStop,’ prevents would-be thieves from attaching or hiding ‘skimmers’ on a gas pump. The small, nondescript electronic devices secretly record customers’ credit and debit card information, which criminals can then use to commit fraud and identity theft.”
At least the new uniforms look nice. Finally, for those who can't wait for 40 or 60 games to get their T-Wolves dreams crushed, Chris Thompson at Deadspin has this: “The Wolves … attempt the second-fewest threes per game (22.8) in the NBA; they attempt the third-most shots per game from both five to nine feet (12.7) and 10 to 14 feet (9.8), without being especially good at making those shots; and they allow the fourth-most shots per game from point blank (31.6) while also allowing the second-highest field goal percentage on those shots (65.7). That’s a completely upside down formula for success … That’s bad!” It's also 12 games.
