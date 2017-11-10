University of St. Thomas gets $50 million gift
The Strib’s Shannon Prather writes: “The University of St. Thomas has received a record-setting $50 million gift for undergraduate student scholarships from a Minnesota philanthropy started by one of its most accomplished alumni, real estate developer Gerald Rauenhorst. GHR Foundation's gift is the largest ever given to a Minnesota college or university for scholarships and the kickoff for an ambitious drive to raise $200 million, which would double the St. Paul-based university's scholarship endowment, said St. Thomas President Julie Sullivan.”
So don’t expect them to believe anything Robert Mueller says. MPR’s Dan Kraker reports, “It's not just President Trump who's at war with the news media. … Across the state, the responses revealed deep skepticism of mainstream news reporting. That's especially true in northern Minnesota, where fewer than one in three people surveyed outside of Duluth said they trust the media. Trust is lowest of all among the state's Republicans. Only 22 percent said they trusted the media to do what was right all or most of the time, compared to 61 percent of Democrats, and 41 percent of independents.”
Somebody told him our 'moment' is happening in February, right? MPR’s Martin Moylan tells us, “The NFL's chief operating officer said the Super Bowl in Minneapolis next February will pay off economically for the region. But he expects the biggest kick will be to the area's image. ‘I think what most cities truly value is, for that moment in time, literally the world viewing that city and all that it has to offer,’ Tod Leiweke said at a Minneapolis news conference Wednesday after he spoke to the Economic Club of Minnesota.”
That wouldn't even get you a pedestrian bridge at the Vikings stadium. Says Frederick Melo in the PiPress, “In St. Paul’s Midway, a new 2/3-acre “Great Lawn” park, three new city blocks and one of the largest shared storm water systems in the nation will be built next year between the McDonald’s restaurant that sits along University Avenue and the northern edge of a future professional soccer stadium. After almost two hours of discussion, a divided St. Paul City Council voted 4-3 Wednesday night to approve roughly $4.6 million in new infrastructure improvements within the Midway Shopping Center north of Shields Avenue. About half that money represents new public funding that had not previously been budgeted.”
Also means sitting in traffic every Friday in summer. For The Hill, Brett Samuels says, “Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) on Wednesday bashed Republican tax-reform proposals as harmful for cabin owners in his home state. ‘In Minnesota, heading up to a cabin on the weekend isn’t just another thing to do — it’s a way of life. Cabins mean a great deal to Minnesota families,’ Franken tweeted, adding that cabin ownership helps boost rural economies.”
Sorry. But Erin Golden of the Strib says, “Four months into the problem-plagued rollout of Minnesota's new vehicle licensing system, Gov. Mark Dayton apologized Wednesday for its failures while the state's top technology official conceded that the $97 million program should have undergone more testing before its release.”
Take that KC. Kevin Hardy in the Des Moines Register says, “Hy-Vee Inc. has signed a sponsorship agreement with the Minnesota Timberwolves, officials announced Wednesday. The deal with the Twin Cities NBA team includes its minor-league affiliate, the Iowa Wolves, and the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx. The agreement means Hy-Vee's logo be plastered on digital signs prior to, during and immediately following the opening tip at all Timberwolves, Lynx and Wolves regular season home games. … Hy-Vee last year dropped a longtime sponsorship of the Kansas City Royals.”
Don’t mess with McCollum. Stribber Jennifer Brooks says, “U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum says she once used a rolled-up newspaper to fend off an unwelcome advance from another member of Congress. ‘What the hell are you doing? Go away!’ McCollum said Wednesday, describing an encounter years earlier with a former colleague who moved in for an unsolicited hug in the House cloakroom. She said she batted at the advancing congressman with a newspaper as other colleagues looked on and snickered.”
