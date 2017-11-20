Woman accuses Franken of grabbing her during State Fair photo
Another report of inappropriate conduct by Sen. Franken. CNN’s MJ Lee reports: “A woman says Sen. Al Franken inappropriately touched her in 2010, telling CNN that he grabbed her buttocks while taking a photo at the Minnesota State Fair. … It is the first allegation of improper touching by Franken, who is a Democrat, while he was in office. It comes just days after Leeann Tweeden, a local radio news anchor in California, said that Franken forcibly kissed and groped her in 2006 , when Franken was a comedian. … Franken has since issued an apology to Tweeden and faces a potential investigation by the Senate Ethics Committee. … Lindsay Menz, a 33-year-old woman who now lives in Frisco, Texas, reached out to CNN on Thursday hours after Tweeden made her story public.”
Congress may have banned earmarks, but MinnPost can’t resist a good story about pork. MPR’s Cody Nelson report: “we don't often consider what needs to happen before pork gets on a plate. Pork is a huge industry in Minnesota — the state Pork Board says pig farms made $2.5 billion in gross income last year and sent 16 million hogs to market. … Those animals come in a variety of breeds and are raised in all kinds of ways. They eat different feeds, live in drastically different environments and wind up as consumer products everywhere from chain grocers to family-owned restaurants. … To offer a look into contrasting ways of raising pigs for food, MPR News interviewed two Minnesota farmers — one larger, one smaller — to get the lay of the land at their farm.”
On emerging from the cave, the teens were reported to proclaim “This is OUR time.” KSTP’s Beth McDonough reports: “St. Paul firefighters and members of the St. Paul Parks and Recreation Department returned to the bluffs along the Mississippi River Sunday to place temporary seals over openings into caves. … Later this week, authorities plan to install more permanent deterrents. … The action came after two teenagers went ‘cave crawling’ on the city's west side Saturday and almost didn't make it out.”
Help sought in IDing body found near Lake Nokomis. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh writes: “As authorities on Monday awaited autopsy results on unidentified remains found Sunday in woods south of Lake Nokomis, Minneapolis police are encouraging anyone with a missing loved one to contact them. … Police said a man walking his dog in Solomon Park was led by his pet about 40 yards into the woods, where he saw the partially-buried body late Sunday morning.”
In other news…
