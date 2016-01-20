Blue Line accident briefly delays light rail service
Light rail accident. The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports: “Metro Transit says northbound Blue Line trains are back on schedule after a train and a car collided Friday morning and created delays. … At 8 a.m, service back to normal. … A southbound train made contact with a vehicle around 6:30 a.m at Hiawatha Avenue and 30th Avenue, said spokesman Drew Kerr. … One person in the vehicle was hurt and taken to Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina.”
Cities have their minds on the sewers. MPR’s Kirsti Marohn reports: “The $33 million price tag on Detroit Lakes' new wastewater treatment plant is a hefty one for the city of about 9,300 people. In fact, it's the largest single investment that Detroit Lakes has ever made in an infrastructure project. … The city will start construction in spring on the new plant, which is designed to help reduce phosphorus pollution going into nearby St. Clair Lake.”
New venue in town. KSTP’s Ben Rodgers reports: “The newly renovated Armory in downtown Minneapolis is set to open its doors for the first concert. … Friday night, the venue is hosting the Horizon Tour with artists Seven Lions and Tritonal. … The historic building was originally built for the Minnesota National Guard and was later home of the Minneapolis Lakers. Most recently, it was a parking facility. Soon it will also be host to several major musical artists during Super Bowl festivities.”
A good long read for your weekend. For Outside, Ian Frazier reports: “The world's largest ice-fishing contest does not mess around. It’s in the middle of Minnesota, in Crow Wing County, near Brainerd, the county seat, on two square miles of ice about two feet thick, on a lake called Gull Lake. When the event happens, usually on the weekend before the Super Bowl, some locals who live along Highway 371 near the venue do not leave their houses, because of the crowds. … About 10,000 ice fishers show up. They wear heavy, dark snow gear and knitted face masks and fur hats with earflaps, and many pull big plastic tub-sleds full of tackle and supplies. A hundred and fifty prizes are given out, and the biggest fish wins a brand-new Ford or GMC truck.”
