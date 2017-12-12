Dayton to announce Franken replacement on Wednesday
Start planning your watch party. The Pioneer Press’ Dave Orrick writes: “Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton will announce his choice to replace U.S. Sen. Al Franken at 10 a.m. Wednesday. … Franken announced last week he intends to resign amid allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior by a number of women.”
A new life for the former state hospital in Anoka. The Star Tribune’s Hannah Covington reports: “After years of sitting dark and vacant, a historic riverfront property in Anoka is stirring to life. Sun now streams through windows previously boarded up. Fresh paint coats the walls. New flooring extends underfoot. … In less than two months of work, volunteers have opened the doors to one of three century-old structures recently taken over by a nonprofit with the goal of transforming them into veterans housing. More than 350 volunteers have pitched in so far to turn the first empty structure into a safe place to live, giving at-risk and homeless veterans a place to ‘heal with honor’ in time for winter.”
Take a gander at this. The Star Tribune’s John Ewoldt reports: “From the ashes of the Gander Mountain bankruptcy, a new store will emerge Wednesday in Lakeville. … Gander Outdoors opens midafternoon in the same location at 16861 Kenyon Avenue that closed this summer. … It’s the first Gander Mountain in Minnesota to reopen under the new name. Stores in Baxter, Bemidji, Forest Lake, and Hermantown (Duluth) are also expected to reopen.”
Oof, horrible. The Duluth News Tribune’s Jennifer Stockinger reports: “A 34-year-old north-central Minnesota man died Monday after the snowmobile he was operating fell through the ice on Serpent Lake in Crosby. … Authorities received a call about 5:30 a.m. after a Crosby police officer walked out of the police station and heard someone screaming for help, Sgt. D.J. Downie of the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office's Boat and Water Division said. The officer looked across the lake, saw something shimmering and thought someone could be in water. Crosby Fire Chief Jay DeCent was called and he also could hear the screaming for help.”
