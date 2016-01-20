'Giant' sinkhole shuts down I-694 in Oakdale
This is not convenient. The Pioneer Press’ Kristi Belcamino writes: “MnDot officials are warning drivers that a water-main break that created a ‘giant’ sinkhole along Interstate 694 in Oakdale on Sunday is likely to disrupt traffic for days before the road is completely repaired. Metro commuters are being asked to find a new route to and from work Monday and to prepare for heavier traffic that is going to be diverted from that stretch of freeway that has been shut down since 9 a.m. Sunday.”
Ok, it’s official. The Vikings are for real. But don't take some homer's word for it; in The Washington Post, Mark Maske writes: “It’s time to stop trying to figure it out and wondering when it will end. It’s time to accept that Case Keenum is, legitimately, a standout NFL quarterback — at least for the duration of a 2017 season starved for feel-good stories on the field to distract from the turbulence occurring off it. Likewise, it now must be taken as a given that the Minnesota Vikings are here to stay, cemented as a top NFC contender with a chance to become the first NFL team ever to play a Super Bowl in the comfortable confines of its own stadium.”
Deportations. Mukhtar Ibrahim of MPR says: “Five Minnesota men who have lived in the United States for decades are facing imminent deportation to Somalia, as their lawyers work to halt it. Immigration lawyers with the Kim Hunter Law firm in St. Paul filed petitions late Friday in U.S. District Court in Minnesota to stop the deportations until their clients could be afforded due process. One of the men has a scheduled court hearing in Minneapolis on Monday.”
Chris Thile talks about Keillor. Peter Cox at MPR writes: “'The Show with Chris Thile,' which until this past week was known as 'A Prairie Home Companion,' didn't start with familiar piano notes Saturday night, but instead a somber monologue delivered by Thile. ‘Before we begin the show today, I want to take a moment to address something which you've probably heard about by now — which is MPR severing ties with Garrison Keillor over allegations of inappropriate behavior,’ he said, during the live show at Town Hall in New York City. … ‘Today we are in the middle of a national movement which I believe represents progress,’ he said. ‘We're recognizing the harmful power imbalance that women have had to endure for so long in our culture. My sincere hope is that with awareness will come improvement.’"
As for the show’s new official name, the AP says, “‘A Prairie Home Companion’ is changing its name to ‘Town Hall’ after allegations of improper conduct were made against former host Garrison Keillor. The man who replaced Keillor as host of ‘Prairie Home’ after Keillor retired last year announced the show’s new name Saturday.”
Luck counts. Deanna Weniger of the PiPress writes, “A routine traffic stop last month led to the recovery of two runaway girls and the arrest of a St. Paul man on criminal sexual conduct charges. The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged Michael Morgan, 36, of St. Paul on Friday with two felony counts of possessing pornography. He had already been charged with a felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. At about 1 a.m. Nov. 5, officers stopped a 2003 Mercury Sable for having a headlight out, at the SuperAmerica on Johnson Parkway in St. Paul. The officers recognized the passenger as a teen runaway. She was removed from the car and admitted that she had run away a week earlier with a friend from a treatment center.”
If “the Japanese Babe Ruth” plays in Minnesota, he’ll be on an opposing team. Says LaVelle E. Neal III in the Strib, “The Twins will not be involved in the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes. At least not directly. Ohtani’s camp, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, informed the Twins on Sunday that he would not be signing with them. So the Twins will not have a chance to negotiate directly with the 23-year-old Japanese star. Indications are that most of the teams Ohtani is interested in are on the West Coast. That puts the two Los Angeles teams, San Francisco, San Diego and Seattle in play for Ohtani … .”
Most Commented