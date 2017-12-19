Mayo Clinic locks out 79 hospital workers after one-day strike
Locked out. Matt McKinney at the Star Tribune reports hospital workers who participated in a one-strike were locked out of the Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea: "The hospital previously said it would hire replacements for the striking workers on a one-week contract. Six maintenance workers, including those who operate the hospital boiler, were allowed back to work Wednesday."
Reg Chapman at WCCO-TV speaks to the family of the man shot by police in Minneapolis City Hall: "Doctors told his dad, Eric Fischer, that Marcus slit his throat, wrists and stabbed himself in the chest. 'For them to shoot him, that’s the part that bothers me, I don’t get it,' Eric Fischer said. 'You guys have Tasers. If he’s already cut himself and stabbed himself and everything like that, why shoot him? Why didn’t you just tase him, take him to the hospital, put him in the nutty bin for a little bit?'"
How about a voucher? Kelly Yamanouchi at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution has an interview with Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian, who wants repayment for lost revenue from the 12-hour long power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport: "Bastian said the airline may have lost $25 million to $50 million of revenue as a result of the power outage that hit the world’s busiest airport on Sunday. That doesn’t include additional costs incurred by Delta, which canceled 1,400 flights and is reimbursing passengers for Sunday night hotel stays."
Brooks Johnson of the Forum News Service sees a disturbing trend: "Minnesota is on track to have its deadliest winter on the ice in years. And it’s only December. Five people have died after falling through the ice on Minnesota lakes so far this season, the most since five died over the entire winter of 2014-15, according to the Department of Natural Resources."
In other news…
Only four?: “Four Minnesota Vikings were named to the Pro Bowl, but there were a pair of significant snubs” [Scout]
Why we can't have nice things: “Party Buses Shut Down Popular Holiday Lights Display” [WCCO]
Cryptocurrency czar: “Moorhead native's Bitcoin brilliance propels him onto prestigious Forbes '30 under 30' list” [Fargo Forum]
Why not?: “Why Spam Is So Popular in South Korea” [Next Avenue]
Third-person name check: “Former Gophers coach Jerry Kill steps down at Rutgers” [Pioneer Press]
Pie in the face: “Heggies vs. Papa John's: Beloved Minnesota pizza brand beefs with tasteless chain” [City Pages]
Spencer for hire: “Minneapolis city coordinator selected as city manager in Austin, Texas” [KSTP]
Not hibernating: “‘It could have been my life’: Bear injures two people near Isabella; victim recounts attack” [Duluth News Tribune]
