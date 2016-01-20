Minneapolis police shoot man inside City Hall
Gonna be lots of questions about this one. The Star Tribune’s Libor Jany and Pat Pheifer report: A bloody scene erupted inside police headquarters at Minneapolis City Hall on Monday evening when officers shot a man in an interview room, Chief Medaria Arradondo said at a brief news conference. The man, who has not been identified, had been brought in for questioning on a warrant, a source said. He was in critical condition Monday night. The man was left alone in an interview room …. The man ‘began injuring himself with an edged weapon,’ Arradondo said. After trying to subdue the man, ‘officers discharged their weapons.’”
Sorry. MPR reports: “Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman on Monday apologized for publicly blaming the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for not doing its job investigating the shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk by a Minneapolis police officer. Freeman told a group of union members Wednesday that he does not have enough evidence to decide yet whether he'll file charges against Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, and he blamed ‘investigators.’ While he did not specifically name the BCA in the remarks recorded by the union members, Freeman directed his apology Monday to the BCA.”
Strike averted. The Pioneer Press’ Ryan Faircloth reports: “Unionized transit workers voted Monday to approve the Metropolitan Council’s latest contract offer, averting a strike that would’ve disrupted Twin Cities transportation during the Super Bowl. Union workers met over the past two days to vote on the proposal, announcing the contract approval Monday afternoon. The new contract includes term and wage rate increases, driver safety measures, sick leave policy changes and more.”
MN legislator: ‘I don’t meet with partisan groups.’ The Alexandria Echo Press’ Al Edenloff reports: “A request from a group of students — the Alexandria Area High School Democrats — to meet with state Rep. Mary Franson, R-Alexandria, to discuss legislative issues triggered a Twitter exchange that went viral over the weekend. Franson declined the group's request …. In one exchange, Franson tweeted, ‘I don't meet with partisan groups in my office — besides, isn't your group actively campaigning against me? One of your members is soliciting funds for my opponent.’ The student group responded by saying, ‘Just because we are of different parties doesn't mean we shouldn't meet and talk out our differences. We actually think that's necessary, regardless of what campaign some of our members are on! We are constituents who have concerns.’ Franson replied, ‘AAHS Dems is a partisan group. Thanks for playing.’” That’ll teach ‘em!
A little context for all those the Franken-shouldn’t-resign story. At Vanity Fair, Tina Nguyen says: “In recent weeks, rumors have circled the Capitol about a mammoth story in the works that will name as many as 30 congresspeople as sexual harassers. “I am hearing The Post has a list of 40-50, evenly split between the parties, that have had sexual harassment charges,” one lobbyist texted Politico, while at least four lawmakers have asked reporters from the publication whether the story—which is allegedly brewing at The Washington Post—is real.”
Meanwhile, in what-has-your-Congress-done-for-you news: Martin Moylan of MPR reports, “Congressional Republicans this week expect to pass their massive tax overhaul that includes cutting the top federal corporate tax rate to 21 percent, from 35 percent. That will likely put billions of dollars in the pockets of major Minnesota companies. What will they do with all that dough? … A national survey of 123 CEOs found the vast majority believe the tax package will increase investment and hiring. That should hold true in Minnesota, said Charlie Weaver, executive director of the Minnesota Business Partnership …. But those big Minnesota-based companies haven’t said much, if anything, about what they’d do with tax savings. They certainly have options that would put money in the pockets of investors instead.”
Just don’t call it ‘the white stuff.’ Says the PiPress’ Nick Woltman: “When winter officially arrives on Thursday, Twin Cities residents are definitely going to notice. Although the metro enjoyed a (comparatively) balmy high of 42 degrees on Monday, temperatures will drop off steadily throughout the week, said Jacob Beitlich, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. The metro is also likely to see some snowfall beginning on Wednesday, but how much is an open question, he added. Two separate bands of precipitation are expected to cross Minnesota between Wednesday and Friday.”
