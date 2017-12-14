Sun Country sold to New York investment firm
Sun Country sold to Apollo. The Star Tribune’s Kristen Leigh Painter reports: “The Minnesota owners of Sun Country Airlines are selling the Eagan-based carrier. … Apollo Global Management, a New York-based investment group, will purchase the airline for an undisclosed sum. Mitch and Marty Davis, the current owners, said they decided to sell Sun Country to a group that could help grow the company faster.”
A new piece from APM Reports criticizes MPD’s decision to drop some of its psychological screening tests. Curtis Gilbert writes: “Like most police departments in the United States, Minneapolis requires job applicants to go through a psychological screening before they're hired. … There is no way to know whether [MPD Officer Mohamed] Noor's psychological makeup played a role in the shooting [of Justine Damond], or if so, whether any screening could have detected such a tendency. But the screening protocol the city put Noor and 200 other officers through during the past five years is less extensive than the battery of tests used in comparable cities. It's also less rigorous than national best practices and the screenings Minneapolis administered for more than a decade before.”
Boldly … copying what they did in Indianapolis. The Star Tribune’s Rochelle Olson reports: “They don’t call it the Bold North for nothing. … A Super Bowl LII event announced Thursday will give the daring and the brave a chance to buzz 100 feet over the Mississippi River at speeds of up to 30 miles per hour in the dark heart of winter. … During the 10-day Super Bowl Live event, featuring free concerts on Nicollet Mall, guests can get on a shuttle bus to Nicollet Island where they will queue up to ride the zipline over to the West River Parkway.”
“Crowd-control batons.” The Duluth News Tribune’s Peter Passi reports: “In light of public concerns raised about the proposed purchase of riot gear for local law enforcement officers, Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken has put the acquisition on hold, at least for now. … The city's capital equipment budget for next year had included an $83,700 placeholder for the purchase of protective equipment and crowd-control batons. … But several people questioned the allocation at a Monday night City Council meeting, suggesting that such equipment could be deployed against groups engaged in peaceful protest.”
