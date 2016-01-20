Target buys Shipt in bid to expand same-day delivery
Bull(seye)-Shipt. The Star Tribune’s Kavita Kumar reports: “Target Corp. is getting serious about same-day delivery of groceries and other items with a $550 million cash acquisition of Shipt Inc. … The Minneapolis-based retailer said Wednesday it will leverage Shipt’s technology and its network of shoppers to bring same-day delivery to about half of its stores by next summer, with a rollout planned to most stores in major markets before the next holiday shopping season.”
Their business plan must have had a hole … The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “Four Bruegger’s Bagels locations in the Twin Cities have closed as part of a larger scale-down of the casual fast-food chain, the company said Wednesday. … Shuttered as of Sunday were Bruegger’s at 1500 W. Lake St. in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood, 121 S. 8th St. in the downtown Minneapolis skyway, 4953 Penn Av. S. in Minneapolis and at 437 Commerce Drive in Woodbury.”
Did you pick up a copy of the September Journal of African American Studies? Open Culture reports: “For decades now, academics have made popular culture a worthy area of study, from hip hop, comic books, and Hollywood film and television to video games and internet culture. And for just as long, there have been those who sneered at the disciplines emerging around pop culture studies. But really, what are we to do with someone like Prince, someone so clearly, profoundly, a musical genius, with such an outsized impact on popular culture, that he cannot help being a major historical figure just a year and a half after his death? … Devote an entire journal issue to him, of course, as the Journal of African American Studies did this past September.”
Some pig. The Bismarck Tribune’s Blair Emerson reports: “A blind, potbellied pig found abandoned will get a second chance at life at an animal rescue located outside of Mandan. … Alison Smith, owner of Kitty City animal rescue, recently took in Wanda the pig, who was found deserted at a residence in Albert Lea, Minn. … A volunteer with Kitty City made the more than 500-mile trek this past weekend to pick up Wanda and take her to Mandan to be nursed back to health. … ‘She’s in semi-rough shape,’ Smith said Monday.”
In other news…
That’s 36 pounds, FYI: “Iron Range authorities seize $170,000 worth of marijuana” [Duluth News Tribune]
Job loss: “3M closing 150-employee plant in Eagan” [Pioneer Press]
You might have missed this if you were watching the Dayton-Smith press conference: “Rock the Garden 2018: Father John Misty to headline June 16 music fest” [City Pages]
Most Commented