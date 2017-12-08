Utilities commission rejects Line 3 pipeline environmental impact statement
Sounds like it’ll be back soon enough. MPR’s Dan Kraker reports: “State regulators on Thursday rejected a major environmental study prepared for the proposed Line 3 oil pipeline across northern Minnesota as they seek revisions on three relatively narrow items. … The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission deemed the environmental impact statement for Enbridge's proposed project inadequate, and directed the state Department of Commerce to revise three parts of the 5,000-page document within 60 days.”
Always good to listen to these stories. The Brainerd Dispatch’s Zach Keyser reports: “Somalis in Minnesota often find themselves misunderstood, but one young refugee hopes to help change that. … Hudda Ibrahim, a professor of diversity and social justice at St. Cloud Technical and Community College, presented to a sizable crowd on her background as a Somali refugee and the plight of Somali refugees generally during a Cultural Thursday talk at Central Lakes College. … Ibrahim left Somalia as a young girl with her family in 1991, after the onset of civil war. They fled to Ethiopia, abandoning everything they owned, and later moved to America. An uncle and brother died, she said.”
Not sure about the humor, that’s pretty dark. The Pioneer Press’ Mary Divine reports: “Oak Park Heights police say a threat about a shooting at Stillwater Area High School posted last week on social media appears to be an attempt at ‘dark humor’ gone bad. … The post said: ‘If you go to Stillwater, do not go to school tomorrow because there’s someone threatening to shoot up the school.’ … ‘Unfortunately, it appears a poor decision of one subject to post what they thought was “dark humor” to a specific small group of friends was then misinterpreted’ by another student, Police Chief Brian DeRosier said Friday.”
Seven grand? The Fargo Forum’s Kim Hyatt and Patrick Springer write: “Student leaders at Concordia College have rescinded their financial support to help bring in Ben Shapiro, a prominent conservative speaker whose expected appearance sparked an outcry on campus. … On Thursday, Dec. 7, Concordia's Student Government Association, following an inaugural State of the Students address, voted 28-2 against funding Shapiro's visit. More than 150 students and faculty filled Barry Auditorium for an hourlong discussion leading up to the vote that nullified a previous decision to fund the speaker. … The association voted 13-10 on Nov. 30 to allocate $7,080 to the campus chapter of right-leaning Young Americans for Freedom to fund an appearance by Shapiro. But that use of student funds drew criticism from some students, who objected to the subsidy.”
In other news…
Bad dog: “St. Paul police dog attacked innocent woman, suit says” [Star Tribune]
Good dog: “Reading dog receives literacy award” [Rochester Post Bulletin]
More beer: “Duluth’s Bent Paddle Brewing Moving to New, Larger Taproom Across the Street” [Twin Cities Business]
Hope 2018 doesn’t suck: “Pantone's Color of the Year for 2018 is a Princely purple” [LA Times]
The old Taylor’s dead: “Taylor Swift's Minnesota fans riled by concert ticket program for U.S. Bank Stadium show” [Star Tribune]
Congrats to Controversial New 'Skinny Pill', Marijuana Deathsquads and Tickle Torture: “3 Minnesota acts honored in A.V. Club's 2017 'Year in Band Names'” [City Pages]
Hmm, of course, that’s what they would say: “No need to worry about that helicopter hovering over downtown Mpls.” [Star Tribune]
