Winter is coming

Here we go. MPR’s Paul Huttner reports: “Buckle up Minnesota. … Dec. 4 is the day when the winter of 2017-18 finally comes to Minnesota. From record mild air, to rain, snow, wind and a bitter cold invasion. Days like this are why we call Minnesota the Super Bowl of Weather. Time to break out the winter weather Crayola box. … Today will be warm, until a strong cold front arrives late in the day. Northwest winds up to 50 MPH will develop behind it, with some snow.”
Just accept sinkhole for the foreseeable future. The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow and Paul Walsh report: “Minnesota Department of Transportation crews spent Monday morning at the scene of a sinkhole that developed Sunday below the pavement on I-694 in Oakdale assessing the extent of the damage and crafting a plan to make repairs. … The top layer of the concrete pavement was still intact, but it was too early to say how much of the substructure was damaged, said MnDOT spokesman Kevin Gutknecht. Until that is determined MnDOT won’t know what all needs to be done to fix the road, he said. … ‘There is no quick solution’ Gutknecht said. ‘We will assess the roadway, then develop a plan to fix the road.’”
Seems reasonable? The Star Tribune’s Emma Nelson reports: “Brandi Campbell started working in strip clubs as a college student. Nine years later, she started filing lawsuits claiming she’d been cheated out of tips, sexually harassed by co-workers and fired when she complained. … Campbell, who’s been working as a dancer for twelve years, recently settled National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) complaints she had made against the Seville Club and Déjà Vu in downtown Minneapolis. … Dancers, she said, ‘need to be recognized as people — just like any other worker.’ ”
Everything you ever wanted to know about the life of incoming Minneapolis mayoral chief-of-staff Joe Radinovich. The Brainerd Dispatch’s Zach Kayser reports: “Crosby native Joe Radinovich, a 31-year-old former legislator, will become chief of staff to the mayor of Minneapolis in January. … To get to this point, he had to overcome a harrowing origin story containing tragedy, hatred and defeat. But the difficulties he's experienced on his road to Minneapolis City Hall apparently haven't dimmed his willingness to work hard or his ambition to go further.”
