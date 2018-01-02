Bachmann considering Senate run
The ghost of politics past. In Right Wing Watch, Kyle Mantyla reports: “Former Minnesota congresswoman and current ‘pastor to the United Nations’ Michele Bachmann joined End Times prepper pastor Jim Bakker for a series of television programs that aired last week, during which she revealed that she is currently considering making a run for the U.S. Senate seat that is set to be vacated by Al Franken. … On last Wednesday’s show, Bachmann said that she has ‘had people contact me and urge me to run for that Senate seat’ and that she is asking God if doing so in His will for her. … Bachmann said that she would be willing to run in order to take godly principles into the Senate but is concerned that she will be unfairly attacked by Washington insiders because ‘the swamp is so toxic.’”
People are finally figuring it out. The Pioneer Press’ Josh Verges reports: “Minnesota last year broke a 15-year losing streak when more people moved here from another state than moved out, according to Census Bureau estimates. … Experts aren’t sure it’s the start of a new trend, but the numbers offer hope for employers that the state’s labor force could grow faster than expected. … ‘I sure hope that it’s a turning point and not a one-time blip in the data,’ said Steve Hine, labor market information director for the state’s Department of Employment and Economic Development. … Roughly 100,000 people move to Minnesota each year from another state. But each year for the last decade and a half, an average of 6,600 more people have left Minnesota for another state.”
What does Minnesota’s energy picture look like in 2018, and beyond? Finance & Commerce’s Frank Jossi reports: “Energy generation from wind and solar has grown significantly in Minnesota. Utilities have announced the retirement of thousands of megawatts of coal plants in the next decade. Popular technologies such as electric vehicles, sophisticated thermostats, battery storage and rooftop solar hold great potential to produce cleaner energy. And they pose challenges to the electric grid. … Minnesota is entering a new era of energy production that promises to upend the traditional power grid in the same way the internet, the iPhone and deregulation transformed communications over the past 30 years.”
Winter Olympics start in February. MPR’s Carlos Osorio reports: “The U.S. women's Olympic hockey team is leaning on 13 newcomers as the Americans head to the Pyeongchang Games trying to end a 20-year gold medal drought. … USA Hockey announced the 23-woman roster Monday during the second intermission of the Winter Classic in New York. Captain Meghan Duggan is one of six two-time silver medalists, and there are four other returning players from 2014. … The roster includes seven Minnesotans, three Wisconsinites and two North Dakotans.”
In other news…
Politics, of course, being a famously fair field of activity: “Senator Al Franken’s Resignation Is Deeply Unfair” [The Daily Beast]
Good luck to them: “2 Minnesotans start 2018 as millionaires” [Valley News Live]
Wow: “Plane without landing gear makes emergency landing in Fargo; four on board not injured” [KFGO]
Making the most of the weather: “Luminary Loppet to boast new ice forest at Lake of the Isles on Super Bowl weekend” [Star Tribune]
Comments (10)
Bachmann for Senate?
If this happens, it will be proof positive that God is a Democrat.
The Same God
That Judge Moore and his followers trusted in.
if not Minnesota ...
... how about Michele Bachmann runs from Steve Bannon's Deconstructed Administrative State?
How ironic that the
How ironic that the Democratic women (Gillebrand, et al) who ousted Franken might end up with a conservative, antiabortion, female colleague. I think Bachman would have a good chance of beating the ex-Planned Parenthood VP, Tina Smith.
"Bachmann would have a good chance . . ."
On what planet? She has to be the most polarizing figure in Minnesota politics since the late Warren Spannaus.
As soon as she opens her mouth, she loses Minneapolis and St. Paul. As soon as she speaks, she loses the purple parts of suburbia. As soon as she finishes her first sentence, the voters of the state are cringing with embarrassment.
She has a good chance of being humiliated at the polls.
Friendly Wager
My next paycheck against yours?
could be highly competitive
That would be deeply ironic, and entirely possible. My preference is that Minnesota citizens decide who should serve as our Senators and Representatives. Notably when there was an allegation of Senate rules violations but that were not heard in a fair forum, evidence not reviewed with proper standards, and a conclusion not reached based on evidence. Instead, political hysteria in the Senate unfolded among Democrats on the cusp of one special election in Alabama.
Whether Al needed to go or not, he should have gotten a hearing. Gotten a decision from his senate colleagues. Not a politicized tar and feather.
If Gillibrand eats Michele as a colleague come 2019, my satisfaction will last but a nanosecond. Mrs. Bachmann is on the tipping edge of sound political governance. There are better candidates, both conservative and not, who can do much better by Minnesota in the US Senate.
Bachmann
A true gift of destruction for the republicans
Hmmm...
Apparently Trump supporters like Michelle don't care much for accountability...her man Donald pledged to drain the swamp that she's now complaining is so toxic. Is she admitting what those of use living in the real world already know: he's full of hot air and rather that drain the swamp he's filled it with alligators.
As for her eligibility, I seem to recall her dropping out at the behest of her Republican Party leaders because she was in serious danger of losing them that seat. She couldn't win a district that leans Republican +12, I doubt she could win State wide.
Finally, where does the Pastor to the United Nations live? Does she meet Minnesota residency requirements?
Just like Trump
Shelly will win simply due to the lack of any real competition from the Dems -Smith has No Shot to win and she’s probably the best candidate at this point. Remember that sinking feeling you had when Hilary became the front runner? It’s the same playbook and the Dems have shown they are more interested in cozying up to their “colleagues” on the right (oppressors) or eating their own than fighting back. If 2016 taught us anything it is that there is no bottom anymore for acceptable behavior if you are willing to carry the Republican flag. Dems go high when they go low? Sure to their obvious political peril. On a side note, I wonder if Shelly will be allowed to bring her flying monkeys along with her to the Senate floor?