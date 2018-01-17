Democrat wins special election in conservative Wisconsin Senate district
Read nothing into this. The AP reports (via MPR): “A Democrat has been elected to represent a traditionally conservative Wisconsin Senate district where voters overwhelmingly supported President Donald Trump in 2016, in an upset that Democrats suggest could lead to more Republican losses in the state. … Patty Schachtner's victory in the 10th Senate District late Tuesday could be a sign of hope for Democrats, who have been pushed to the brink of irrelevancy after seven years of Republican control of both legislative houses and the governor's office. Schachtner, who entered the race in northwestern Wisconsin as the clear underdog, said her win suggests voters are tired of negative politics.”
Extremely widespread. The Star Tribune’s Anthony Souffle and Star Tribune report: “Nearly two out of three women in the state have personally experienced sexual harassment, and half of all voters believe such harassment is a major problem in the workplace, according to a Star Tribune Minnesota Poll. … Sixty-three percent of women said they’ve had to endure sexual harassment, while just 11 percent of men said the same. Minnesotans’ own experiences with harassment, and whether they see it as a major problem, depends in part on where they live, their political affiliation and how old they are. Younger people, women, Democrats and Twin Cities residents were more likely to see it as a big issue.”
Imagine fleeing conflict in Iraq and having this happen. The Star Tribune’s Matt Mckinney and Paul Walsh report: “The teenager shot to death [in Rochester] Sunday after a confrontation with another driver here over a minor fender-bender was part of a tight-knit Iraqi family whose members fled their homeland six years ago for a safer life in the United States. … Abdulwahhab Kareem, father of Muhammed Rahim, the slain 17-year-old, said Tuesday that he can’t understand how his family found tragedy in what he called the safest city in the world. They left their war-torn home in 2012 due to threats that shadowed them because of their work for the U.S. government, he said.”
Nasty stuff. KMSP reports: “The Minnesota Department of Health worked with Surly Brewing Company to address a norovirus outbreak last month. … According to the MDH, an investigation was initiated on Dec. 18 when the MDH Foodborne and Waterborne Complaint Hotline received complaints of illness among patrons of Surly. … The Minnesota Departments of Health and Agriculture and Hennepin County Public Health worked with Surly Brewing Co. management on the investigation. … Investigators discovered that between Dec. 11 and Dec. 16, 18 patrons who ate at the restaurant fell ill.”
