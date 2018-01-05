DNR releases draft permit for PolyMet mine
PolyMet moves forward. MPR’s Dan Kraker reports: “The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources released a draft permit to mine Friday morning for PolyMet Mining, a major step forward for what's poised to be the first copper-nickel mine in the state — a $650 million project that could spur an entire new mining industry on the Iron Range, but one that carries with it new environmental risks in the most pristine corner of the state. … While not a final decision, the draft permit … signals the state is comfortable the mine, as proposed, can meet environmental standards and provide significant financial assurances to pay for any needed mine cleanup.”
St. Paul seeking more gender balance in policing. The Pioneer Press’ Mara H. Gottfried reports: “The St. Paul police department is hosting its first Women in Uniform Recruitment Event, which is open to women 14 and older, on Saturday. … St. Paul police officials say the department is striving to be reflective of the community it serves, but there’s more behind the idea of recruiting female officers. … Amid calls for police reform both around the country and locally, research has shown that women can bring a different approach to law enforcement: they’re less reliant on force and more dependent on communication, said St. Paul Deputy Police Chief Mary Nash, who is leading the recruitment effort.”
Don’t fall for it. The Star Tribune’s Mary Lynn Smith writes: “Minnehaha Falls has frozen into a dramatic ice sculpture almost every winter going back eons. Then came social media and selfies. … Awe-inspiring Instagram, Twitter and Facebook photos of people standing behind an ice curtain awash in blue light or under dagger-like icicles have lured hundreds to climb over no-trespassing signs and fences in hopes of getting their own perfect photos. But the slip-and-slide to the bottom of the falls has landed some trespassers in court and still others in the hospital.”
National press picks up on the Tpaw for Senate line. CNN’s Rebecca Berg reports: “As Tim Pawlenty weighs whether to run for Senate in Minnesota, Republicans have been attempting to persuade the former governor to jump into the race -- with outreach by a roster party leaders, donors and Republican activists, according to multiple sources familiar with the discussions. … The Senate seat has emerged as an unexpected pickup opportunity for Republicans in a potentially punishing midterm election year after Sen. Al Franken's abrupt resignation following sexual misconduct allegations.”
In other news…
Nice: “St. Paul lawyer sworn in as Minnesota’s first Hmong-American judge – Twin Cities” [Pioneer Press]
Wonder how far that much goes at Hobby Lobby: “ND man accused of shoplifting $4,000 in merchandise from Hobby Lobby” [Fargo Forum]
Guess which Minnesota senator gets mentioned a lot in here: “If You Want To Know Who’s Running In 2020, Watch Capitol Hill, Not Iowa” [FiveThirtyEight]
Don’t be that guy: “Dear Northerners: We get that this weather is no big deal for you. Now please shut up.” [The Washington Post]
Cool: “Music News: Lori Barbero launches girls' studio space initiative” [The Current]
What are the odds? “First Hudson baby of 1980 helps deliver first Stillwater baby of 2018 – Twin Cities” [Pioneer Press]
Wonder if drugs were involved: “Allegedly nude driver damages properties in Grand Meadow” [Austin Daily Herald]
Preach: “10 places in Minneapolis and St. Paul where we should be able to drink but can’t” [City Pages]
Good luck! “St. Paul woman competes on ‘Jeopardy!’ Friday” [Pioneer Press]
Comments (2)
This is nuts
These sulfide mines leave large toxic storage ponds that never go away. The number of jobs are pretty low for the amount of risk involved. There's a long list of these mines that have a very short run 3-5 years, file bankruptcy and leave a huge toxic mess behind with the state holding the bag for cleaning it up. I guess if they need those jobs that bad let's make sure the locals pay the bill when the cleanup starts. All financial aid to the surrounding counties will be diverted to any potential cleanup costs until that's done, then things can resume as normal. Reap the benefits, pay the cost. Actually it would be more like don't get as much "aid" from the rest of us, until your bill is paid.
Unfortunately, because of the risks
It should be clear and specifically stated in an agreement that state of MN is absolutely not responsible for any destruction or disasters in this project. Only the counties involved should pay the complete cost of the cleanup which every smart person knows the company will pay nothing. Period!