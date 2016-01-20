Federal government approves new Minnesota school accountability measures
New school rules. The Pioneer Press’ Christopher Magan reports: “Minnesota has a new system for holding schools accountable to ensure every child gets an equitable education. … The U.S. Department of Education announced late Wednesday it had approved Minnesota’s proposal for a new school oversight plan. The plans are required under the Every Student Succeeds Act, or ESSA, which was passed in 2015 and regulates federal funding and oversight of public schools.”
In case you didn’t notice, it’s nasty out there. The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow, reports: “Light snow has made its way into the metro area where the temperature has dropped 21 degrees in seven hours, causing moisture from overnight drizzle to freeze on the pavement. … Problems were much worse over northern Minnesota where up to 6 inches of snow has fallen and strong winds have created blizzard conditions in the Red River Valley. In southeastern Minnesota, ice- and snow-covered roads were making travel difficult. … In the metro area, mainline roads at 6 a.m. were mainly wet as MnDOT pre-treated highways ahead of the temperature free fall that has caused lesser-traveled roads and sidewalks to glaze over.”
A deep dive into what’s sticking in St. Paulites' collective craws. The Pioneer Press’ S. M. Chavey reports: “A year ago Thursday, 14 St. Paulites complained about unattended garbage. Another six complained about abandoned vehicles. Among the rest of the complaints there were five for dumping, three over the exterior of a building and one on street maintenance. In total, the city received 52 complaints. … That’s below the average of 76 complaints made to the city of St. Paul each day by email or phone or through a form on the city’s website. Garbage almost always tops the list, but the complaints can range from potholes to graffiti to the bad paint job on a neighbor’s home.”
An unusual collision in Douglas County. For the Alexandria Echo Press, Celeste Edenloff writes: “As Adam Kavanagh was making his way to a “vehicle versus timberwolf” call early Tuesday, he was in disbelief. … Kavanagh, a deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, said he expected to see a coyote or even a German shepherd. … ‘I wasn’t expecting a wolf,’ said Kavanagh. ‘But lo and behold, we showed up and there it was. It was something I had never seen before.’”
In other news…
Is this a thing? “'Ope!': People are talking about the non-word Minnesotans use for 'Excuse me'” [City Pages]
Apparently her father lives here: “Cindy Crawford is coming to Mpls. after recreating iconic Super Bowl ad” [MPR]
The Vikings’ bad luck, by the numbers: “Are the Vikings the NFL's most tragic playoff team?” [Star Tribune]
RIP: “Frances Fairbanks, who helped co-found AIM, dies at 88” [Star Tribune]
