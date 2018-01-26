Forest Service speeds up environmental review for mine near Boundary Waters
Yeah, not the kind of thing you want to take your time with. The Washington Post’s Dino Grandoni reports: “The Trump administration has decided to shorten an environmental review aimed at determining how preventing mining on 230,000 acres of public land in Minnesota would affect a nearby region of pristine lakes that is popular with caneoers. … The move, detailed in documents obtained by myself and Juliet Eilperin for The Washington Post, could give the public a smaller voice in reviewing an Obama-era ruling blocking mining in a swath of forest near Minnesota's Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, a glacially carved region west of Lake Superior that is speckled with lakes.”
We’re gonna need a bigger … magnet. The Rochester Post Bulletin’s Anne Halliwell reports: “Mayo Clinic is now the proud owner of the only 7-Tesla MRI scanner earmarked for clinical use. … Most MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) machines are either 1.5-Tesla or 3-Tesla scanners, said Kimberly Amrami, a musculoskeletal radiologist at Mayo. … The new machine, called a MAGNETOM Terra, has more than two times the magnetic field strength of any other clinical MRI scanner in North America (though there are some 7-Teslas used for research purposes) — and it cost two to three times as much as any other machine at Mayo as well, Amrami said. Mayo did not disclose a price for the scanner.”
Klobuchar’s guest to the State of the Union (which is Tuesday, by the way). The West Central Tribune’s Shelby Lindrud report: “When President Donald Trump gives his first State of the Union address Jan. 30 in the United States Capitol, Shelly Elkington of Montevideo will be in the gallery as a guest of Sen. Amy Klobuchar. … ‘I must say I was speechless after the invite,’ Elkington said, adding Klobuchar's staff was grateful she accepted. … The two have been working together for the past two years to increase awareness about the ongoing opioid addiction crisis gripping the country, along with finding ways to help stop it.”
It’s slow going downtown. The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports: “Eight blocks, 45 minutes. That's how long it took some buses to make their way along Marquette Avenue during the peak of Wednesday's evening rush hour in downtown Minneapolis. … At 5 p.m., buses inched their way along the busy corridor prompting some to wonder if that will become the normal commute as Super Bowl festivities get under way. … Officially events don't start until Friday, but bus riders are being warned to prepare for delays and adjust their travel plans accordingly.”
In other news…
Sounds like a gouda cause: “Gourmet grilled cheese eatery aims to give ex-offenders a 2nd chance” [Star Tribune]
Great service journalism: “Unlimited budget? Here’s how high rollers should spend Super Bowl week” [Pioneer Press]
That’s not a very nice thing to say about our Super Bowl guests: “World’s clowns to converge on Twin Cities for the 'Olympics' of clowning” [City Pages]
The Guthrie’s Endless Bridge makes the list: “12 Times When Architects Defied Gravity with Incredible Cantilevers Photos” [Architectural Digest]
The horror: “'A new reality': West Coast marijuana operations shipping more down I-94 corridor” [Fargo Forum]
Turning things around: “Legal problems behind him, ex-Vikings QB Tarvaris Jackson takes college job” [Pioneer Press]
RIP: “Former Park Board Commissioner Annie Young dies” [Southwest Journal]
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
Sen. Amy Klobuchar was instrumental in brokering the deal to end the shutdown — and that may come back to haunt her87 comments
-
21 comments
-
Why St. Paul's minimum wage ordinance is probably gonna look a whole lot like Minneapolis' minimum wage ordinance18 comments
-
16 comments
-
Squeezed by tight maintenance budgets and rising pavement costs, Minnesota counties consider another option for roads: unpaving them12 comments
Comments (2)
Klob's S of U Guest
Hopefully in 2019 Sen. Klobs will bring a different guest: the surgeon who gives her a spinal transplant later this spring.
We can hope.
Mayo MRI
Aside from its size, what's the added function it offers? And, I guess, how will it be paid for? This brief note hungers for more information.
Bill