Lake Calhoun name officially changed to Bde Maka Ska
Done deal. Says Dave Chanen in the Strib: “It's official, at least in Minnesota: Lake Calhoun, the biggest lake in Minneapolis, will now go by its original Dakota name, Bde Maka Ska. Tom Landwehr, commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources, announced the DNR's approval of the new name Thursday. Whether or not the U.S. Board of Geographic Names now chooses to keep Lake Calhoun on federal documents, he said, the state will recognize the Indian name for the lake.”
Allegations at the Guthrie. MPR’s Marianne Combs reports: “The Guthrie Theater is launching an investigation after allegations of sexual harassment by a former employee. The female carpenter resigned earlier this week after working on the Guthrie staff for three and a half years, a position she described as a ‘dream job.’ She posted what she said was her resignation letter to Facebook. … On Thursday, the Guthrie Theater released the following statement over the signature of Director Joseph Haj … The statement promised that Guthrie management would take ‘appropriate actions’ and said it was determined to bring “meaningful cultural change’ to the organization.”
Can’t make it up. Says Kirsti Marohn for MPR, “A program that would have offered free nitrate tests for homeowners with private wells has run into a roadblock in south-central Minnesota. Brown County recently became the first Minnesota county not to accept the Department of Agriculture program after citizens voiced concerns that the data could be used to target farmers for additional regulations. … Commissioner Dave Borchert said he's an environmentalist and lost a baby brother to blue baby syndrome in the 1950s. But he said there were too many unanswered questions about the state testing program and what would be done with the data. ‘I just felt at that particular time I didn't have enough information to support it,’ Borchert said. ‘I'm certainly not against clean water.’"
From the St. Cloud Times: “St. Joseph residents reported that at least a dozen white nationalist posters were displayed prominently in the city on Wednesday, according to the police department. An area resident reported the signs to the police department early afternoon. … Ray Sjogren, a St. Joseph resident, said he first spotted the posters leaving the post office on Wednesday. … Each poster contained a logo and the name of a group: ‘St. Cloud State White Student Union.’ St. Cloud State University spokesman Adam Hammer said in an email Wednesday night that the group is not a registered student organization.”
The Strib reports: “The Minnesota GOP’s Executive Committee voted Thursday night to grant party chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan’s request for a personal commission on large donations to the party. In December, Carnahan outlined a proposal that she receive 10 percent of major donations, retroactive to the final quarter of 2017. Her payout for the final three months of 2017 would be more than $24,000. … Carnahan’s predecessor, Keith Downey, also received a commission, but it was lower than what she requested.”
Hey, we weren’t all that wild about Amazon anyway. But Apple … The story at Fortune, by Don Reisinger says, “Nearly 240 cities offered bids for Amazon’s HQ2, but the company on Thursday announced that it had narrowed the list to 20 metropolitan areas …. All of the cities that bid for Amazon’s HQ2 offered an array of tax breaks, perks, and other special offers to lure Amazon’s HQ2. Now, though, it’s Apple’s turn. But exactly how Apple will go about choosing its next campus location is unknown. Apple only said in its statement that it will announce a new campus location later this year and didn’t say that it would publicly solicit bids like Amazon. The company also hasn’t made public how much space it needs, how big of a campus it’s planning, and what kinds (if any) economic breaks it’s seeking.” That's beyond that $50 billion they don't pay taxes on, right?
Finally, the latest from Dee DePass’s Starkey Labs trial coverage in the Strib: “[Chief information technology officer Robert] Duchscher said he was surprised and delighted three years ago when he was unexpectedly called to meet with [former Starkey President Jerry] Ruzicka, who laid out a generous employment contract that promised him a job for years, a 5 percent annual raise and a ‘loyalty bonus’ that would be paid at the time of his retirement or termination. … Duchscher testified that [CEO Bill] Austin told him in September 2015 that he had never known about or approved the contract and that it was so generous no company owner ‘in their right mind’ would have signed it.”
Comments (5)
"Whether or not the U.S. Board of Geographic Names now chooses to keep Lake Calhoun on federal documents, he said, the state will recognize the Indian name for the lake.”
We're getting to a place where we won't even understand one another. A Tower of Babel ideological as well as linguistically. Congratulations.
I don't understand
Why Calhoun's ideology deserves anything other than scorn. In any language
There must be something in the water
I was curious about the apparent paranoia level in Brown County so I clicked on the link to the MPR nitrate test rejection article and read it.
In that article was a link to a May, 2015, article that talked about how the concern over nitrates in our water issue got started, what the threat actually is, etc.:
"The Minnesota Department of Health's annual report on drinking water quality warns that nitrate contamination could affect public health.
" 'Nitrate in drinking water is a human health concern, particularly for infants, in whom nitrate levels if they become high can cause a potentially fatal condition called blue baby syndrome,' Dr. Ed Ehlinger, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Health, said.
"Named for the blue coloration of skin in babies who have high nitrate concentrations in their blood, the syndrome impairs oxygen delivery to tissues, according to the Environmental Protection Agency."
https://www.mprnews.org/story/2015/05/06/minnesota-drinking-water
There was another link in that article to the Environmental Protection Agency web site that provided detail on that I clicked:
http://www.epa.gov/teach/chem_summ/Nitrates_summary.pdf
And that's the point at which I had what I assume was my first real life experience with the new Republican "Science is a hoax" stuff we've been hearing about.
Instead of being able to find out what the EPA had to say about whether or not nitrates in the water is something people ought to be thinking or concerned about -- or maybe taking into consideration when thinking about spending a couple hundred thousand dollars on a house or a couple million on a farm -- I found out this instead:
"Not Found . . . The requested URL '/teach/chem_summ/Nitrates_summary.pdf" was not found on this server.' "
That could just be temporary glitch of course. Or it could be yet another example of all our tax dollars, the chemical fertilizer industry and Republicans hard at work ("for the hardworking families of outstate Minnesota").
Wayback Machine
I took a look at the Internet Archive Wayback Machine to see what it could find, and kept getting the same message. It's timeline shows no appearances of the article beyond mid 2017 (big surprise there).
So I jumped way back to 2008, and did succeed in finding this (in case you still have an interest in reading it):
https://web.archive.org/web/20081102045817/http://www.epa.gov/teach/chem...
Overlap?
How many of the people who laugh at the renaming of the lake are also dismissive of the "snowflakes" in St. Joseph who are making a "big deal about a few posters?"