Lieutenant governor sued for trying to remain in Minnesota Senate
We knew this was coming. The AP reports (via KSTP): “Minnesota's new Republican lieutenant governor is being sued for trying to keep her seat in the state Senate. … Senate President Michelle Fischbach automatically became Gov. Mark Dayton's second-in-command this month when Tina Smith resigned the job for a seat in the U.S. Senate. But Democrats vowed to sue Fischbach to force her out of the Senate. … A constituent from her central Minnesota district filed a lawsuit against Fischbach on Friday. It argues it's unconstitutional to hold both offices.”
With a Minneapolis ordinance on the books, the minimum wage fight moves east. The Pioneer Press’ Jess Fleming reports: “The fight over whether and how to implement a $15 minimum wage is heating up in St. Paul. … Newly sworn-in St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter has said the minimum wage increase is a top priority in his administration, and the polarizing issue has divided local restaurant workers. … Some in the industry have joined a nationwide fight for a tip credit, which would allow employers to pay tipped employees a lower base wage, provided their tips get them to at least $15 an hour. … Others have aligned themselves with the organization 15 Now, a group that fought successfully for a similar proposal in Minneapolis, and advocates for keeping the system status quo — that is, tipped workers would continue to be paid the same minimum wage as everyone else, no matter how much they earn in tips.”
Worth considering. MPR’s Brandt Williams reports: “On the eve of an anticipated snowstorm earlier this week, Melvin Carter considered how to make a possible snow emergency reflect his campaign pledge. … The new mayor of St. Paul said he's told all of his department heads to use equity as a lens as they deliver basic services. That includes plowing snow, filling pot holes, or even picking up trash — especially in areas where people feel neglected by the city.”
New rules, enforced. The Star Tribune’s Adam Belz reports: “The city of Minneapolis has settled its first case of retaliation under the paid sick leave ordinance, resulting in an $11,000 settlement for the employee. … According to the city, a gas station employee reported the violation after his employer strongly discouraged employees from using sick leave. The employee became ill, but was denied leave, banned from the business and removed from the schedule, effectively losing his job. Unable to pay the rent, he was evicted from his apartment.”
In other news…
Yikes: “F-M dating app users spot possible high-risk sex offender on Tinder” [Fargo Forum]
Making all the other primaries feel inadequate: “Sanders files for 23B, setting up special primary” [Mankato Free Press]
Challenging Keith Ellison, will move to Minneapolis if he wins: “Former St. Cloud 'Dracula' candidate vies for Congress” [St. Cloud Times]
Wisconsin comes off so thirsty: “Why Is CTA Enabling a Transit-Shaming Campaign to Lure Millennials to Wisconsin? – Streetsblog Chicago” [Streetsblog Chicago]
Well done: “Minneapolis poet Bao Phi wins award for best picture book in the country” [Star Tribune]
Very liberal interpretation of the phrase “good deal”: “Believe it or not, $4,809 is a good deal for a Super Bowl ticket” [Star Tribune]
Interesting development: “Vikings plan to dress Sam Bradford against Saints” [Pioneer Press]
Comments (2)
Fischback lawsuit standing
Did it have to be a constituent filing suit rather than just "the Democrats" in order for there to be "standing" for the suit to proceed? (I know there are some lawyerly types here who can probably answer this!)
Probably
A constituent is likely the only party who can show an injury-in-fact (no representation, because of Fischbach's ineligibility).