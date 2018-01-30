Local GOP official claims Muslim plot to infiltrate caucuses
Hmmmm 🤔. The Star Tribune’s J. Patrick Coolican reports: “A local Republican Party official said he uncovered a plot to ‘mobilize Muslims to infiltrate our Republican caucuses on Feb. 6’ -- drawing a swift rebuke from fellow Republicans. … Dave Sina, the chair of the Fourth Congressional District GOP, said in a long Facebook post Monday that a friend went to a caucus training held at a local mosque, where he witnessed Muslim-Americans being taught to ‘penetrate’ and ‘infiltrate’ American politics to enact a Muslim political agenda.”
The Strib with the latest on the U standoff. The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports: “A two-day standoff between law enforcement and a man holed up in a hotel room near the University of Minnesota appeared to be coming to an end Tuesday as members of a SWAT team fired gas into the suspect’s room and police were moving in on the man. … Videos and photos making the rounds on social media sites show the man, who is wanted on a warrant out of Arizona, lobbing a microwave oven out of his room on the sixth floor of the Graduate Hotel on the 600 block of Washington Avenue SE. in Stadium Village where he has held police at bay since midnight Monday. … Witnesses also said they have seen a caravan of unmarked squad cars, the State Patrol and SUV’s make their way to and surround the hotel. … Police gave no immediate word on the condition of the suspect or if he had been arrested.”
Report filed. KARE’s Lauren Leamanczyk reports: “A task force convened by Governor Mark Dayton to address an elder abuse crisis in Minnesota has returned wide-ranging recommendations for change. … ‘The problems in the regulatory system demand immediate and dramatic fixes,’ the report says. … The group, which includes the AARP, family advocate groups Elder Voice and the Minnesota Elder Justice Center and the Alzheimer’s Association of Minnesota, called on policy makers to give families and seniors more tools to combat abuse. They want enhanced investigation and enforcement by state regulators, stronger criminal statutes and greater transparency for families of seniors who’ve been victimized.”
All signs point to … Bde Maka Ska. It's final: Lake Calhoun is now Bde Maka Ska, named in honor of originalCity Pages’ Susan Du reports: “It’s final. Minneapolis Parks and Rec has torn down the old Lake Calhoun signs and drilled in new ones bearing Bde Maka Ska. … First thing Monday, the DNR updated the State Register to reflect Hennepin County’s recent resolution to phase out Calhoun. To make the name stick at the federal level, the U.S. Board of Geographic Names still has to approve the change, but as far as Minnesota (and Google Maps) is concerned, the years-long process to restore the original Dakota name of the state’s most popular lake has drawn to a close.”
In other news…
Your annual run-down: “Be our guest: Minnesotans at the State of the Union” [MPR]
Extremely grim/metal photo: “Entangled ND bucks, one with severed head, offer glimpse of nature's cruelty” [Fargo Forum]
Also in cervids: “New study links wolf numbers to moose calf survival” [Duluth News Tribune]
I guess it’s true what they say about Robbinsdale’s sense of humor: “Satirical Robbinsdale tourism video costs student his seasonal job” [Star Tribune]
You never wanted to be referred to as “embattled”: “Embattled Minn. Health Dept. gets new leader” [Star Tribune]
Maybe because they’re confusing and inaccesible? “Super Bowl volunteers see little skyway activity: 'This is absolutely the desert'” [Star Tribune]
Eh, let’s be nice: “The Eagles Crushed Vikings Fans’ Hopes. Now They’re Crashing Their Super Bowl Party.” [New York Times]
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
Sen. Amy Klobuchar was instrumental in brokering the deal to end the shutdown — and that may come back to haunt her97 comments
-
22 comments
-
18 comments
-
Squeezed by tight maintenance budgets and rising pavement costs, Minnesota counties consider another option for roads: unpaving them14 comments
-
10 comments
Comments (2)
What's the big deal about
What's the big deal about Muslims organizing to attend GOP caucuses to promote their political causes?
Isn't that what the entire caucus system is designed for?
Why, you'd think the GOP is getting out of sorts because it's the Muslims who are the ones doing the organizing.
Why, it's almost like the GOP is against religious freedom ... but that can't possibly be the case, right?
turnabout is fair play
Exactly why was the "friend" infiltrating the Muslim gathering?