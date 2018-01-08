Mobile home park residents accuse park manager of reporting tenants to ICE
Today in the immigration debate. The Star Tribune’s Mila Koumpilova reports: “Immigration agents arrested Miguel Aguilar shortly after he and four other men left a New Brighton mobile home park on their way to work laying carpet last spring. Two weeks earlier, an anonymous tipster had called immigration authorities with Aguilar’s name and address. … A group of residents at Oak Grove Mobile Home Park say that tip came from a park manager and kicked off a string of arrests and deportations last year. Amid an intense national debate on immigration, the allegations have reverberated well beyond the park, triggering a state human rights investigation and reaction from top New Brighton officials who now face a possible defamation lawsuit.”
Gotta be particularly noticeable in such a small community. The Pioneer Press’ Tad Vezner reports: “For weeks now, a Catholic parish in the rural St. Croix River Valley north of the Twin Cities has been praying through turmoil, brought by a trio of startling dismissals. … On one hand, even many of the most distressed don’t want any of the 400 or so parishioners to leave the Church of St. Joseph in Taylors Falls and the Church of St. Francis Xavier in Shafer. On the other, some see a wounded spirit — a weakening of the backbone of inclusiveness that has kept the parish tight-knit for decades. … Last month, the congregations’ three choral musicians were dismissed by a new priest. They now sing from the pews. … Carol Schwinghammer is one of several trustees torn about the reasons. During the week, she sits on the diversity and inclusion committee of a major Twin Cities corporation, which she asked not be named. But on the weekends, she’s the secretary of a small country church that just fired three musicians — one of whom has been with the church for 16 years — for being in same-sex marriages.”
It’s a farm bill year! The Star Tribune’s Maya Rao with an early preview: “The federal farm bill is up for renewal this year at a time when farm incomes are dropping and food stamp demand remains high even while the economy improves, worrying some advocates who see Republicans in the White House and Congress looking widely for ways to cut spending. … ‘It’s not going to be a revolutionary farm bill,’ said U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota, who as ranking Democrat on the House Agriculture Committee will play a central role in congressional negotiations. ‘We don’t have the money.’”
Lorax unavailable for comment. The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports: “In Highland Park, St. Catherine University has big plans for the four-acre woods next to Dew Drop Pond. … First, it will take out an acre of trees, and then pave over the southwest corner of campus to make room for 257 parking stalls. Long-term plans, still tentative, call for the university to possibly remove even more trees at 2004 Randolph Ave. and add even more stalls, allowing access to Cleveland Avenue.”
In other news…
Mentions St. Paul’s Melvin Carter: “5 New Mayors to Watch This Year” [Next City]
Less than a month away: “P!NK to sing National Anthem at Super Bowl 52” [KARE]
Interesting approach: “'Pants on Pants': Duluth resident creates new snow pants design” [Forum]
Speaker of note: “Rev. Jesse Jackson preaches at north Minneapolis church” [Star Tribune]
Big D calls it quits: “Osmek drops bid for Minnesota governor” [MPR]
Awwww: “Photos: Faces of the Land O'Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show 2018” [Go MN]
Well done: “Afton Olympian Jessie Diggins makes history for Americans at Tour de Ski” [Star Tribune]
Hey now: “Ewan McGregor called our Minnesota accents 'bonkers' at the Golden Globes: Can we ever forgive him?” [City Pages]
Comments (3)
Re: the farm bill
Just wondering… Will farmers still vote for the political party that's busy gutting the safety net while it simultaneously lowers their income?
Yes
Because of guns, or gays, or Muslims or something.
The Catholic Church is messed up
Fire same sex couples but relocate Priests of sexual improprieties so they can continue molesting children. Weird.