Pine County residents take fight against Medicaid clawback to Washington
Taking the fight to D.C. The Duluth News Tribune’s John Lundy reports: “A group of Pine County residents who successfully fought to change state law affecting Medicaid payments and their estates now is trying to do the same thing in Washington. … ‘It needs to be removed at the federal level because it can come back to haunt us at any time, really,’ said Julie Gelle of Sandstone. … At issue is the so-called ‘55 clawback.’ Congress in 1993 passed a law requiring states to recover the cost of long-term care for Medicaid recipients 55 and older via estate recovery after their death. States also were given additional authority to recover from the estates for other health expenses.”
Your afternoon weather update. KARE’s Sven Sundgaard reports: “Get ready for a messy evening commute as snow falls across the area. Many schools in the southern part of the state are closed or could be dismissed early. … A heavier band of snow is anticipated with a Winter Storm Warning issued for most of the Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota into Wisconsin. A Blizzard Warning takes effect for some southern counties.”
You know what? They can keep it. ESPN’s Darren Rovell reports: “If Stefon Diggs' remarkable touchdown in last weekend's divisional-playoff game becomes part of all-time NFL lore, the Minnesota Vikings want to own it. … Or at least the name. … On Monday, the day after the remarkable 61-yard play that resulted in a five-point victory over the New Orleans Saints and a trip to the NFC Championship Game, the team filed for three trademarks to the phrase ‘Minneapolis Miracle’ and one to ‘Minnesota Miracle.’ ”
We still have a lot of questions about this one. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “Weapons possession charges against a University of Minnesota professor were suspended Monday, and the defendant has agreed to pay $500 and sell the 14 pistols he bought over a 17-day period last summer. … If Massoud Amin, 56, of Minneapolis, avoids being charged with a weapons-related offense for one year, the seven gross-misdemeanor charges of being an accused felon in possession of a firearm will be dismissed, according to the agreement between Amin and the Minneapolis city attorney’s office. … Amin, a professor of electrical and computer engineering and director of the U’s Technological Leadership Institute, bought 14 pistols from stores throughout the metro area in less than three weeks, from June 22 to July 9, according to the criminal complaint filed in August in Hennepin County District Court.”
In other news…
Congrats: “Mpls. publisher Graywolf Press leads the pack of national book finalists” [Star Tribune]
Don’t be alarmed: “Heads up: NORAD air defense exercise set for Monday” [KARE]
Good news: “Missing local musician found safe, police say” [Pioneer Press]
It’s one Hecker of a home: “Disgraced Minn. auto mogul's former northern lakes home provides a glimpse of the top-end market” [West Central Tribune]
I guess we know who we’re rooting for in the Super Bowl: “'Part-Minnesotan' Tom Brady milked cows in rural Todd County” [Star Tribune]
But we’re always rooting for THUNDERSNOW:
Lightning is evident per lightning plots across northern Iowa. Could see some thundersnow later today. #mnwx #wiwx— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 22, 2018
