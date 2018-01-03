Tina Smith sworn in as senator
It’s official. The Forum News Service’s Don Davis reports (via the Pioneer Press): “Tina Smith raised her right hand and swore to uphold the U.S. Constitution this morning, replacing Minnesota U.S. Sen. Al Franken after a series of allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct. … The former Minnesota lieutenant governor took her oath at 11:04 a.m. Central time to be followed by a reenactment in the historic former Senate chamber. Smith becomes the 22nd female senator, a record number of women serving at the same time in the 100-member body.”
Rochester real-estate boom. The Star Tribune’s Jim Buchta reports: “The Rochester housing market is on fire. … Home prices in the Rochester area increased by 9.7 percent in November compared with November 2016, according to CoreLogic’s November Home Price Index, released Tuesday. From October to November, prices actually decreased 0.3 percent. … That is compared with a 4.6 percent gain in the St. Cloud area, a 6.1 percent gain in the Twin Cities metro and a 7.6 percent gain in Duluth.”
Not issuing any Bourn ultimatums … yet. The Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix reports: “In front of a standing-room-only crowd, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board elected veteran Commissioner Brad Bourn as its president Tuesday night. … Two months after re-election to the Sixth District, which includes Lake Harriet and other parks in southwest Minneapolis, Bourn won the leadership position 7-2, calling the victory the ‘honor of my life.’ … ‘We are in a great moment in history in the Minneapolis Park Board,’ he said, praising the diversity of the board, which has six new members. He promised to start work strengthening the parks system by building greater partnerships with public schools, creating equal access to parks for the city’s diverse population and advocating for park workers’ rights.”
Just one of many ways to skirt Minnesota’s public records laws. Public Record Media’s latest report says: “Four months after Amazon announced plans to build a second corporate headquarters – setting off a nationwide competition – Minnesota has concealed its Amazon bid through the use of a nonprofit whose board includes representatives of many of the state’s top companies. … The state’s Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has outsourced the job of submitting Minnesota’s proposal to Greater MSP, a business promotion non-profit, that in turn has submitted the bid to Amazon on the state’s behalf. … Since DEED has stated that it does not hold the full bid – and because Greater MSP claims to have a non-disclosure agreement with Amazon – neither entity has provided the document in response to requests made by St. Paul non-profit Public Record Media (PRM).”
In other news…
Seems like they’ll be OK: “Giant boost in spending pulls down profit at Cargill” [Star Tribune]
Look what you made her do: “Taylor Swift Adds 2nd Night in Minneapolis to Upcoming 'Reputation' Tour” [KSTP]
Curtain call: “Minneapolis Theatre Garage reflects on the end of an era” [City Pages]
Aww: “On 747’s trip to the boneyard, two Minnesotans marry” [MPR]
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
49 comments
-
25 comments
-
14 comments
-
7 comments
-
'If it were easy it would have been done by now': Why high-speed internet remains elusive for many in rural Minnesota3 comments
Comments (1)
Senator Smith do a wonderful job
Senator Smith will do a wonderful job for Minnesota. The potential Republicans that will run against Senator Smith in November could be Bachmann and Pawlenty. Both are proven losers. Bachmann is a Trump clone because of her trouble with the truth and radical fringe beliefs. She ran for the presidency because she thought she was presidential material. She failed because she couldn't get out of the starting blocks in here own home state of Iowa no less. Pawlenty left Minnesota with a $6,000,000,000 debt left in his wake as he tried to make himself look presidential - he failed because he had a much higher opinion of himself than anyone else did, thus he was unable to leave the starting blocks too.
The men in Congress have messed it up via corruption and their own personal baggage to the point they can't even work with each other. A lot of them talk about working across the aisle. If that were true we wouldn't be at grid lock. We definitely need more women in the Congress. They will work together for the good of all.