Twin Cities fail to make finalist list for Amazon’s second headquarters
Far be it from us to say WE TOLD YOU SO. The Star Tribune’s Evan Ramstad and Nicole report: “Amazon.com Inc. this morning narrowed the list of places for its second headquarters and the Twin Cities didn't make the cut. … The Seattle-based retailer announced 20 metropolitan areas remain in the running for an office complex where 50,000 people may eventually work. The company received proposals from 238 communities, including one from Minneapolis-St. Paul that was co-authored by the state economic development agency and Greater MSP, a nonprofit that promotes the region.”
The good times are here forever! MPR’s Bill Catlin reports: “Minnesota employers added 8,900 positions to their payrolls last month, the vast majority in the private sector, according to state economic officials. The state's jobless rate dropped to 3.1 percent, the lowest since July of 2000. … Minnesota's annual employment growth rate tied the national average of 1.5 percent in December.”
Not so much for dairy farmers, though. MPR’s Mark Steil reports: “Dave Schwartz has been milking cows full-time for nearly 60 years, through boom times and busts. And since the late 1950s, he's seen a lot of both. He tries to keep an optimistic outlook, but that's been a difficult thing to do lately, as milk prices fall — prices in 2018 so far are nearing a two-year low. … Schwartz says that's putting a lot of financial stress on his dairy farm near the southwestern Minnesota community of Slayton.”
A deep dive on Minnesota’s own Centro de Trabajadores Unidos en Lucha. Splinter’s Hamilton Nolan reports: “Outside a squat, one-story building on Chicago Avenue on the south side of Minneapolis, Alexis Collins, a 20-year-old Taco Bell employee, stands holding her baby, both of them bundled up against the piercing Minnesota wind. On the wall behind her, stretching all the way up to the roof, is a multicolor mural of a woman grasping a microphone, a rallying cry on her lips. Look closer and you see that that woman is Alexis Collins. And this is the wall of the Centro de Trabajadores Unidos en Lucha. CTUL. Everybody is somebody here. … … Working is a grind. Nobody knows this better than people in low-wage jobs. Especially immigrants in low-wage jobs, who are, more often than not, eking out livings in ways other than stable full-time employment, adrift in the job market with neither corporate employer nor government nor union to protect them from being screwed over. Where do you turn when the shadowy subcontractor who signs your checks isn’t paying you properly? When you’re injured on the job with no recourse? When the doors of City Hall seem closed to your concerns? When the sweet waters of justice have dried up in the harsh heat of capitalism? … To the worker center!”
In other news…
Outdoor Life looks at Twin Metals: “What Sportsmen Need to Know About the Boundary Waters Mine” [Outdoor Life]
Maybe problematic: “NFL asks reporters to specify their race for Super Bowl press passes” [Washington Post]
Definitely problematic: “Removal 'not off the table' as La Crosse group addresses future of Hiawatha statue in Riverside Park” [La Crosse Tribune]
This would be a big hit to senior portrait, engagement and wedding photographers: “MnDOT: Stone Arch Bridge Could Be Closed if Repairs Aren't Made Soon” [KSTP]
Keep the North, and my beer, cold: “Askov Finlayson and Fair State Brewing join forces” [Minneapolis Egotist]
Really more of a Minneapolis idea: “Citing problems with process, St. Paul pulls away from ‘dockless’ bike share proposal” [Pioneer Press]
Muito bom:
I present to you, the portuguese call of Stefon Diggs’ game-winning TD— Adam Patrick (@Str8_Cash_Homey) January 17, 2018
***SPOILER ALERT***
It’s pretty great#SKOL #Vikings pic.twitter.com/LyBEmoiBlJ
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
40 comments
-
If the Trump era is about putting America first, those 200,000 Salvadorans should not only stay, they should become citizens15 comments
-
15 comments
-
13 comments
-
13 comments
Comments (2)
Amazon
Although I can think of some good reasons to reject the Twin Cities, it would be very interesting to hear from Amazon what their reasons are.
That's easy..
Minnesota didn't empty its coffers for them