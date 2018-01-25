U considers increasing liability of student groups for events they sponsor
Obviously gotta be considered in context of the ongoing campus free speech debate. The Minnesota Daily’s Kelly Busche reports: “University of Minnesota student groups may see new standards of responsibility under a proposed amendment. … The proposal is two-fold. Student groups would be held liable for conduct they direct, sponsor or endorse that violates the University's conduct code. The groups would also be held liable if a student group's officers fail to prevent misconduct that occurs during a group event. … The University’s Board of Regents reviewed the amendment at their December meeting, plans to take public comment until Feb. 2 and will vote on the amendment at their Feb. 9 meeting.”
Not In My St. Paul. The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports: “The presentation and cancellation of a proposed Grand Avenue apartment building may be one of the fastest turn-arounds in the history of St. Paul real estate development. … Less than 24 hours after floating plans for a 3- or 4-level housing and retail building to Grand Avenue neighbors, the longtime managing partner of the real estate group behind the Dixie’s on Grand and Saji-Ya restaurants has decided to drop the proposal. … [Developer Peter] Kenefick, whose parents purchased a former grocery store and built the popular restaurant destination at 695 Grand Ave. 35 years ago, received negative verbal feedback from attendees in the audience. The residents were also asked to fill out comment cards.”
Bizarre is right. The Washington Post’s Kyle Swenson report: “Churchgoing Midwestern folk don’t normally land on the wrong end of a bitcoin murder contract, so the news about Amy Allwine was bizarre. … It was May 2016. On the dark Web, hackers had cracked into Besa Mafia, a website that claimed affiliation with Albanian organized crime and offered to arrange beatings and assassinations for a price. … Emails between the site and potential clients, a treasure trove of illicit material, leaked across the Web — eventually landing at the FBI. As investigators sifted through the material, they zeroed in on an exchange between a user called ‘dogdaygod,’ who they determined was trying to arrange the murder of a woman named Amy Allwine from a suburb outside St. Paul, Minn., according to court records.”
Matt done. The Star Tribune’s J. Patrick Coolican reports: “Rep. Matt Dean, R-Dellwood, has dropped out of the race for governor and endorsed the party’s 2014 nominee, Jeff Johnson. … Dean, who is the influential chair of a House health and human services committee, ran an aggressive campaign for GOP convention delegates, including a tour of Minnesota’s 87 counties in 87 days last fall. … ‘I wouldn’t trade those 87 days for anything I’ve ever done,’ Dean said. … But he was not breaking through to the wider public, scoring 2 percent in a recent Star Tribune Minnesota Poll.”
Nothing to see here folks: “Outrage in Wisconsin as Republicans Fire State's Top Ethics and Election Officials” [Governing]
Interesting: “Invoices detail payments from DEED to Greater MSP” [Public Record Media]
One of Trump’s biggest defenders in the Minnesota delegation: “Rep. Emmer sounds off on Trump's 1st year, tariffs, immigration and more” [St. Cloud Times]
Our officers were able to purchase commemorative badges that they are able to wear through the #SuperBowlLll pic.twitter.com/5y1I5tf9g6— Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) January 24, 2018
