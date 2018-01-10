Skip to Content

U of M's Lynch found responsible in another sexual misconduct case; expulsion recommended

By Brian Lambert | 05:52 am

The GleanJohn Shipley and Chad Graff of the PiPress write, “Gophers basketball player Reggie Lynch has been found responsible for violating the university student conduct code for sexual misconduct for a second time in six days, according to findings of a school investigation obtained by the Pioneer Press on Tuesday. Lynch practiced with Gophers teammates on Monday while he appeals the first suspension, handed down last Thursday following an investigation by the school’s Office for Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action. … The recommendation on that report was a school suspension and a ban from campus until at least Aug. 1, 2020. In this case, the recommendation is expulsion ‘effective immediately.’”

Target has a good Christmas. The Strib’s Target watcher, Kavita Kumar reports, “Add Target Corp. to the growing list of retailers who had a more robust holiday season as shoppers were in a spending mood and items like the Nintendo Switch and L.O.L. Surprise dolls helped boost sales. The Minneapolis-based retailer reported that comparable sales in November and December rose 3.4 percent, much higher than its forecast, which called for sales to be flat to up to 2 percent. If those numbers hold up in the final weeks of the quarter as executives expect, that would be Target's best performance since 2014, when it was lapping the declines following the 2013 data breach.”

Names. Says Kelly Smith in the Strib, “For the first time, Mohamed cracked the most popular boys’ names in 2017 at the St. Cloud Hospital, which delivers nearly 3,000 babies a year. Sixteen newborn boys went home from the hospital last year with the name Mohamed, which tied with Liam for second place. Eighteen baby boys delivered at the hospital were named Henry. And for the first time, Salma, an Arabic name, cracked the top 10 list of popular names for newborn girls, hitting No. 9.”

About that blizzard: Eh, maybe next time. MPR’s Paul Huttner is saying, “We have one more mild day to get our cars washed and driveways scraped off before temperature take the plunge on Thursday and into the upcoming weekend. … It still looks like snow on Thursday. But if a trend is emerging, it leans toward lower snowfall totals for the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota, with heavier snows favoring northeast Minnesota and Wisconsin.”

It's almost like they plan for this sort of thing. Says Don Davis for the Forum News Service, “A replacement crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota could be completed by the end of 2019, even with a delay approved by the state Public Utilities Commission. The PUC on Tuesday bumped back the date it wants to receive a report from March 30 until April 23. While some pipeline supporters said that would mean pipeline construction could not start next year, Shannon Gustafson of pipeline owner Enbridge said even with the delay the pipeline could be done by its deadline.”

A bona fide sign of the apocalypse. Andrea Swensson at The Current says, “Less than two years after a major remodel and reopening, the historic Viking Bar in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood has closed and its building has been put up for sale. Built in 1905 and opened as the Viking in 1959, the bar became a hotspot for West Bank blues and folk musicians during the scene’s explosion in the 1960s-’70s, hosting popular acts like Bill Hinckley and Judy Larson, ‘Spider’ John Koerner and Willie Murphy, who ultimately played what would be the bar’s first closing night on July 31, 2006. By that time the bar had been owned by the same family for 47 years. … When reached for comment about the status of the bar today, the bar’s current management simply said, ‘It will play out in court.’”

So maybe that “video stuff” won't turn your kids into pear-shaped couch goobers. At ESPN, Courtney Cronin says: “We all know Case Keenum is a workhorse. First guy in, last guy out, film-room junkie, a work ethic that’s second to none, etc., etc. … The quarterback’s meticulous attention to detail and tireless preparation isn’t something he takes lightly. … In total since he took over starting duties in Week 2, Keenum has viewed 2,647 plays through virtual reality, which translated to him getting to review every play the Vikings have run this season two to three times from a mental standpoint over the course of the year, according to STRIVR’s tracking data. All of that has added up to hours of cumulative mental practice on top of what he’s doing physically.”

About the Author:

Brian Lambert

Brian Lambert

Longtime Twin Cities journalist Brian Lambert covers media issues for MinnPost. He also blogs with Joe Loveland at “Wry Wing Politics.”

Comments (1)

Gophers

Submitted by Pat Terry on January 10, 2018 - 10:21am.

Didn't the Gophers just hire a new athletic director? Looks like we are getting another one. Probably a new basketball coach too. Maybe just shut down the men's football and basketball programs. Or hire a woman AD.