Woman released, but standoff continues at hotel near U of M
The Star Tribune’s Karen Zamora and Tim Harlow report: “A man who was the focus of a marathon police standoff in a hotel near the University of Minnesota released a woman Monday night, about 21 hours after the incident began. … The suspect was still in the room negotiating with officers from the U, Minneapolis, State Patrol and Brooklyn Park, he said. The standoff played out throughout the day Monday on the East Bank, where students and guests went about their business despite closed roads and a large police presence.”
Just in time for the State of the Union address: Jennifer Brooks of the Star Tribune says, “U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum is the first member of Minnesota's congressional delegation to call for President Donald Trump's impeachment. … Several impeachment resolutions have been introduced in the House over the past year, largely as symbolic gestures of protest. McCollum signed on as the ninth cosponsor to a resolution drafted by Tennessee Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen that accuses the president of obstructing justice and attempting to use his office to enrich himself.”
MSOP ruling goes against the state. The AP says, “The state plans to appeal a ruling that a 51-year-old man confined to Minnesota’s sex offender treatment program should get a full discharge. The state Court of Appeals on Monday affirmed a judicial review panel’s conclusion last July that Kirk Fugelseth no longer requires inpatient treatment or supervision, and is no danger to the public. If the decision stands, Fugelseth would become only the second person ever to be fully discharged from the controversial program. Fugelseth admits to abusing 31 victims, mostly boys ages 3 to 14.”
Pillow fight! Says the AP, “A prominent Minnesota pillow manufacturer is taking a competitor to court over a longstanding trademark dispute. KFGO radio reports that My Pillow Inc. of Chaska is suing Michigan-based LMP Worldwide Inc. for trademark infringement. My Pillow says that LMP's marketing of its product called ‘I Love My Pillow’ is confusing to potential buyers. The complaint filed in federal court in Minnesota says LMP is violating Minnesota's Deceptive Trade Practices Act. My Pillow also accuses LMP of breaking the terms of a settlement agreement reached between the companies in a 2012 lawsuit.”
This presumably will help with all that rampant voter fraud. In the PiPress, Christopher Magan says, “Minnesota will spend $7 million on new voting equipment in 2018, but the state’s elections chief says cities and counties need a lot more help. Secretary of State Steve Simon announced the $7 million in grant funding for new election equipment that was the result of bipartisan legislation approved in 2017. The grants cover half the cost of mandatory equipment, like ballot counters, and 75 percent of the cost of electronic voter rosters.”
See, we really are into that nice thing. Stribber Beena Raghavendran says, “An anonymous Twin Cities-area Vikings fan, who won two tickets in a charity raffle, decided to give them to someone who’d have more fun cheering on a favorite team after Philadelphia dashed Minnesota’s hope of a home field Super Bowl appearance. The Twin Cities man found a dedicated Eagles fan in [Cole] Fitzgerald, a neuroblastoma cancer survivor who has also dealt with hearing loss — a side effect of chemotherapy — and a joint disorder from birth.”
A duo from WPVI-TV in Philadelphia report on Minneapolis for the folks back in Philly. “Plenty of technology such as motion detectors, closed-circuit cameras and air particle sensors will be operating behind the scenes. Giant machines are being used to scan shipments to the stadium. Extra security cameras will be sprinkled around the city, and NFL-sanctioned events will have metal detectors. Teams will be in place to react to whatever comes up. ‘Our efforts are to make sure that it's a warm and inviting atmosphere. But make no mistake about it — there are tons of watchful eyes from the law enforcement and public safety sectors,’ said Alex Khu, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Minnesota and the federal coordinator for this year's Super Bowl.”
For SBNation Christian D’Andrea tries to dissect Minnesota Nice: “Of course it’s not just gritting through the winter with a smile. It’s an affectation that borders on distant, one that can keep strangers and even friends at an arm’s length through friendliness — the northern equivalent of “bless your heart.” As the state welcomes more and more transplants thanks to the growth of companies like 3M and Target, that veneer can be a difficult shell to crack. Politeness blends with passive-aggressiveness, and that can leave many new residents feeling like they’ve been left out in the cold.” Well, some of them new folks are kinda pushy, y’know.
Finally, the Pioneer Press’ Jace Frederick reports: “Welcome to Super Bowl Opening Night. With thousands of reporters, thousands of fans and hundreds of NFL players on hand, the annual Super Bowl kickoff event so big, even Patriots coach Bill Belichick — the king of the hoodie sweatshirt — pulled out a suit and tie for his appearance on stage. ... For a man who always sticks to seriousness, Belichick is briefly relegated to a circus-like atmosphere. Not everyone was dressed as formally as the Patriots coach. Austria’s Phillip Hajszan was sporting a full-on football uniform, a Philadelphia TV reporter sported a dog mask, in line with the Eagles’ ‘underdog’ mentality, and Young Turks Sports producer Rick Strom wore a shark costume.”
About the Author:
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
Sen. Amy Klobuchar was instrumental in brokering the deal to end the shutdown — and that may come back to haunt her97 comments
-
22 comments
-
18 comments
-
Squeezed by tight maintenance budgets and rising pavement costs, Minnesota counties consider another option for roads: unpaving them14 comments
-
10 comments
Comments (1)
Voting EQUIPMENT?
How much do paper ballots and pens cost?
Voting machines = fraud.
That's true in Ohio, Kansas, Florida, Wisconsin and no one really knows how many other states.
We need paper ballots, publicly counted with EVERYTHING done on digital video with the public invited to watch. And ballots should NEVER be destroyed. Long after the candidates are dead, historians will find them of interest.
There is no excuse for this ongoing vote counting malpractice.