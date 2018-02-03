3M settles Minnesota lawsuit for $850 million
UPDATE: 3M has settled the state of Minnesota’s suit against it for $850 million. [Star Tribune]
Stay tuned for news at 3:30. The Star Tribune’s Josephine Marcotty reports: “Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson and 3M Co. are expected to make an announcement Tuesday afternoon on what was scheduled to be the opening day of a long-awaited trial over the decades-long contamination of groundwater in Washington County. … Jury selection was scheduled to begin Tuesday, until Hennepin County District Judge Kevin Burke said there would not be a trial Tuesday. Lawyers for both sides are expected to release more information at 3:30 p.m., in what could indicate a settlement. The attorneys declined to comment.”
Changes coming to Mayo. The Rochester Post Bulletin’s Jeff Kiger reports: “After more than seven years full of big changes as the leader of Mayo Clinic, Dr. John Noseworthy will retire as president and CEO at the end of 2018. … ‘I am honored that the Board of Trustees asked me to serve another year, through the end of 2018,’ said Noseworthy in an announcement this morning. ‘2017 was an extraordinary year for Mayo Clinic, and I look forward to working with our leadership team throughout 2018 to continue to strengthen Mayo Clinic and advance our humanitarian mission.’”
Probably worth considering who paid for the study, but still. The Pioneer Press’ Sarah Nelson reports: “The University of Minnesota pumps more than $8.6 billion into the state’s economy every year, according to a new study. … The University of Minnesota hired Pittsburgh research firm Tripp Umbach to do the study, which noted the U supports more than 77,000 jobs across Minnesota and generates more than $470 million in state taxes. The university itself is Minnesota’s fifth largest employer, with more than 33,207 employees statewide.”
The New York Times on the unique issues created by public radio reckoning with its sexual harassers. Ben Sisario writes: “Of all the realms of media that have been shaken by the #MeToo movement, perhaps the most surprising has been public radio, the home of virtuous journalism and thoughtful, warm-voiced commentary. … Like Fox News, Vice Media and NBC News, the tweedy world of public broadcasting — a complex ecosystem of local stations and national syndicators, with NPR at the center — has seen some of its most popular figures fall in recent months, including Garrison Keillor, Leonard Lopate, Jonathan Schwartz and John Hockenberry. … These revelations may pose risks to the all-important bond that public media organizations form with their listeners, whom they also rely on for financial contributions. The stations already face the aging of their audiences, rising pressure from podcasts and streaming outlets, and a renewed proposal by the Trump administration to cut all federal funding for public broadcasting.”
Rochester considers RCV: “Will the Charter Commission seek ranked-choice voting?” [Rochester Post Bulletin]
Good luck: “4 winning days on 'Jeopardy!' has Edina man flirting with $100K” [Star Tribune]
Kyle Frenette For Congress, Forever Ago: “Bon Iver's longtime manager to announce a bid for Congress” [MPR]
