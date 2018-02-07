BCA child-sex-trafficking sting nabs 43 in advance of Super Bowl
Busted. The Star Tribune’s Dan Browning reports: “A law enforcement sweep arrested 43 people on felony prostitution and child sex-trafficking charges leading up to the Super Bowl, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Wednesday. … A multiagency task force coordinated what it called a ‘sting’ operation through social media platforms in the nine days leading up to Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis. Undercover officers chatted with suspects, and authorities arrested those who arrived at an arranged meeting place for an encounter, the BCA said Wednesday in a statement.”
Kudos. KSTP’s Josh Rosenthal reports: “Officials at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport may not be Eagles-fans happy, but they're pretty close. … One day after a record-breaking number of passengers were screened at MSP, airports commissioners gathered to discuss how it all went. … ‘Really couldn't be happier,’ MSP Director of Operations Phil Burke told commissioners Tuesday.”
Might be worth trying new books in the high school curriculum. The Duluth News Tribune’s Lisa Kaczke reports: “The novels ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ and ‘The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn’ will no longer be required reading in the Duluth school district due to the books' use of a racial slur, a curriculum change supported by the local NAACP chapter. … The two books will continue to be available in school libraries and can be optional reading for students, but beginning next school year, they'll be replaced as required reading by other literature that addresses the same topics in ninth- and 11th-grade English classes, said Michael Cary, the district's director of curriculum and instruction.”
Won’t someone think of the children? The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “Thousands of candy-like gummies laced with THC are showing up in Minnesota and bringing the state into the latest controversy over marijuana products that are legal in some states but not in others. … The arrest of Austin J. Hagen, 23, of Lakeville, was the second last week in the south metro suburb involving a large amount of gummies containing THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the active ingredient in marijuana. … ‘It is alarming to find such large quantities of these THC-laced gummy bears apparently heading for distribution in the Twin Cities area,’ County Attorney Jim Backstrom said Tuesday. ‘These are very dangerous and can easily be found and ingested by children. The chance of accidental overdose … is also very high.’”
In other news…
Brave: “We Ate Lutefisk And Didn’t Die” [Deadspin]
Well, duh: “Super Bowl volunteers are selling their swag for hundreds of dollars online” [City Pages]
Tater tot hotdish: “Family visited by Fallon shares story, recipe” [KARE]
Speaking of Midwestern cuisine: “Attention fellow Midwesterners: Jell-O isn't salad” [Brainerd Dispatch]
Could have been really bad: “Sauk Centre school bus driver arrested DWI with 40 kids on bus” [KMSP]
Craft beer’s bro problem: “Time to confront sexism & harassment in the industry” [The Growler]
Most Commented
Comments (1)
Marijuana OD?
Please describe to us the horrible, life-altering nightmare that is a THC overdose.