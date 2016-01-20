Club Jäger’s reopening protested
With apologies to the Dead Kennedys. City Pages’ Mike Mullen reports: “The reports of Club Jäger's rebirth are greatly exaggerated. … On Wednesday, the bar owned by Julius DeRoma, a financial backer in 2016 of ex-Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard David Duke, staged a ‘soft (re)opening’ event, promising the bar would go back to its ‘original roots,’ a description which apparently meant ‘no stupid collectivist games.’ … The bar's first night back since a staff walk-out was scheduled to run from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. Asked early that night if the bar would stay open later, or if it had any customers at that time, manager Josh Portwood declined to get into specifics. … Thursday night, at least a handful of people showed up. To protest. And in a way that would be easily seen, and unmistakable. A lighted sign projected on the side of the building identified the North Loop establishment as a ‘Nazi Pub,’ which, the sign continued, should ‘Fuck Off.’”
Good that it’s working out for someone. The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports: “Here come the East Coasters, and you can bet they’ll ride the train. … The Super Bowl hasn’t treated all vendors evenly, but it’s already been pretty good to Metro Transit. … The public transit provider serviced more than 290,000 bus, light rail and Northstar commuter rail passengers last Saturday and Sunday, which is about a third more than a typical weekend. … They’re expecting as many as 100,000 additional rides over the course of the 10 days, but that’s a rough estimate, said Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla.”
There is something in the water in Wisconsin. MPR’s Cody Nelson reports: “Minnesotans probably don't need to worry in the short term that the road salt at the city of Plymouth maintenance facility will make it into drinking water. But you don't have to go far for a lesson on complacency. … When we toss down the road salt that's ubiquitous with icy, snowy winters in the North, the salt doesn't just disappear after it clears up the roads and sidewalks. … In fact, it's starting to get into drinking water in places across the Midwest and New England — posing an emerging threat to water supplies and a health risk for people on sodium-restricted diets or with high blood pressure. … Madison [Wisconsin] is one of the more notable cases of drinking water contamination by sodium chloride.”
A complicated public records case. The Star Tribune’s Dan Browning reports: “Attorneys fighting over the release of sensitive documents in the Jacob Wetterling investigative file plan to make their cases Friday afternoon before a district judge in Alexandria, Minn. … Jacob’s parents, Patty and Jerry Wetterling, who are expected to attend the hearing, hope to keep some of the documents in the hefty Stearns County investigative file private, saying they are overly intrusive and touch on deeply personal and family matters. … A group representing several Minnesota news organizations later intervened in the case, arguing that state law requires full disclosure. … The U.S. Attorney in Minnesota, meanwhile, says the bulk of the disputed records belong to the FBI and has demanded that the county return them without making any copies.”
