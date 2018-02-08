Dakota County judge likely U.S. attorney pick
Finally getting around to this. The Star Tribune’s Stephen Montemayor reports: “Barring complication, Dakota County District Judge Erica MacDonald is expected to be nominated as U.S. attorney for Minnesota, according to sources with knowledge of the nearly year-old search. … Sources said MacDonald, who previously applied for one of two U.S. District Court vacancies, emerged alongside Minneapolis attorney John Marti late last year as a leading candidate to become the state's top law enforcement official in charge of prosecuting cases ranging from terrorism to complex white-collar fraud conspiracies. Both candidates interviewed with senior Justice Department officials and sources say MacDonald underwent an FBI background check, seen as the final stage before a presidential nomination.”
PolyMet mine public meeting. MPR’s Dan Kraker reports: “Hundreds of residents turned out on Minnesota's Iron Range Wednesday for a last chance to persuade state officials to approve or kill the proposed, controversial PolyMet copper-nickel mine. … The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and state Pollution Control Agency issued draft permits for the controversial mine last month but have yet to make final decisions on the project. They are asking for the public's feedback one more time. A second meeting is set for Thursday in Duluth. … In Aurora, about 450 people came to Mesabi East High School to ask questions and learn more about the project, which would be the state's first copper-nickel operation. And for three hours they delivered impassioned three-minute speeches to state officials on why they should, or shouldn't, approve the mine. … But officials didn't hear much they hadn't heard already. ”
Meet your Minnesota Olympians. For MPR, Matt Mikus reports: “Minnesota is a stronghold for winter Olympians, with the third-largest delegation of athletes headed to compete in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in the Winter Olympics. … Twenty athletes who called Minnesota home will compete. Another five are Minnesota natives but currently live elsewhere. … Only Colorado and California will send more athletes to the Olympics, which run from Feb. 7 through Feb. 25.”
Duluth Pack…ing heat. The Duluth News Tribune reports: “Duluth Pack, the Twin Ports outfitter known for 125 years of handcrafted pack-making, paddled into choppy waters on social media Tuesday, when it posted what some viewers saw as a provocative photo to promote a new conceal-and-carry product. … The post appeared on the company’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages and showed a close-up of a handgun being withdrawn from a canvas satchel. … ‘A new way to exercise your right to carry,’ the post states.”
Minnesota Department of Human Rights warns 43 school districts and charters over discipline disparities
