Downtown businesses see mixed results from Super Bowl
Super Bowl or super bust? MPR’s Peter Cox on the Super Bowl’s uneven economic impact: “After more than two years of construction hurt the bottom line of many Nicollet Mall businesses, Super Bowl Live, which was held along the street, seems to have boosted revenue for many businesses on the strip. … But just a block and a half off Nicollet at the Hen House Eatery, spirits weren't as high on Friday. The restaurant hung up signs through the skyway inviting hungry fans to come downstairs and it put Super Bowl ads in the windows. ”
So we’ve got this to look forward to. MPR’s Brian Bakst reports: “President Trump told national Republicans last week that he will make an election-year stop in Minnesota, Minnesota GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan confirmed Monday. … Vice President Mike Pence is likely to come as well before Trump, she added. No specific dates were given for either visit. … Trump came closer than most Republican presidential candidates to winning Minnesota, falling short by less than two percentage points statewide but winning a majority in 78 of 87 counties.”
There are places in Wisconsin where it’s illegal to open a brewery? For City Pages, Katelyn Regenscheid writes: “Hop & Barrel Brewing had to fight to open its doors. … Not because of archaic statewide prohibition-era laws like Minnesota breweries often combat. They’re in Wisconsin, and every restaurant and coffee shop in the state sells booze. … But in downtown Hudson -- where it was legal to open a distillery the size of Jack Daniels, or a brewpub -- you couldn’t open a brewery on its own.”
Mustafa for mayor. The Rochester Post Bulletin’s Randy Petersen reports: “Regina Mustafa says she hopes to be a voice for all of Rochester. … The founder of Community Interfaith Dialogue on Islam announced this morning that she is a candidate for Rochester mayor. … ‘I decided the mayoral race is the best fit for me," she said. "I've had a vested interest in city government for awhile.’ … In December, Mustafa said she planned to seek local political office but had not decided which position to pursue.”
In other news…
End of an era: “Best Buy to Pull CDs, Target Threatens to Pay Labels for CDs Only When Customers Buy Them” [Billboard]
Priced at a cool ten-to-twenty grand: “Prince’s white Cloud guitar among items set for auction” [Pioneer Press]
Not crazy about touring after all these years: “Paul Simon announces his final concert tour; Twin Cities stop included” [Star Tribune]
RIP: “Sally Pillsbury, active promoter of women in politics, the Guthrie, dies at 93” [Star Tribune]
FYI: “Minneapolis will fine you for putting too many cars in your own driveway” [City Pages]
OUCH:
