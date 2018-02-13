Downtown Minneapolis population grew 36 percent since 2006
Must be doing something right. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “The latest numbers back up what people who live, work and visit downtown Minneapolis are experiencing: There is a population, construction and economic activity boom going on. … The Minneapolis Downtown Council, whose members span business and other segments of the community, released data Monday that showed a 36.2 percent increase in people living in the city's core since 2006, up by more than 11,500 to 43,456. ”
Nobody knew driver licensing could be so complicated. MPR’s Matt Sepic reports: “Staff at Minnesota's motor vehicle bureaus are hoping for a smoother day Tuesday after computer trouble left them unable to renew driver's licenses most of the day Monday. … It was just the latest in a series of information technology problems for the state's license offices. … For many people, the process of renewing a driver's license is simple: go to the motor vehicle bureau, pay the fee, get your picture taken and vision checked, and wait a few weeks for your new license to show up in the mail.”
Not that his budget will become law, but still worth keeping an eye on. The AP reports (via MPR): “For a second consecutive year, President Trump is trying to drastically reduce or eliminate federal support of cleanups for iconic U.S. waterways including the Great Lakes and Chesapeake Bay. … Trump's proposed 2019 budget for the Environmental Protection Agency released Monday would cut funding by 90 percent for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative — an Obama-era plan for dealing with pervasive pollution in the world's biggest surface freshwater system — and a similar program for Chesapeake Bay, the nation's largest estuary.”
Duluth joins a growing group of cities. The Duluth News Tribune’s Peter Passi reports: “Flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, will be removed from the shelves of Duluth’s grocery and convenience stores within 120 days. … The Duluth City Council voted 7-2 Monday night to restrict sales of flavor-infused tobacco products to adults-only smoke shops, after listening to lengthy testimony both from supporters and opponents of the new rules.”
In other news…
Hard to believe this is only a problem in St. Paul: “Teachers: St. Paul schools are violating federal law with special ed kids” [City Pages]
Minnesota Olympian update: “Jessie Diggins takes 6th in cross-country skiing sprints” [Pioneer Press]
Waited so long: “Trampled By Turtles are back with a new single, 'Kelly's Bar'” [Current]
Clear your Friday: “It's all happening: The Uptown Minneapolis cat cafe has an opening date” [City Pages]
Most Commented