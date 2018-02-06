Review of DNR studies on Mille Lacs walleye counts met with skepticism by resort owners
Who needs data when you’ve got your eyes? MPR’s Kirsti Marohn reports: “Critics of how the state estimates the walleye population of Lake Mille Lacs aren't entirely satisfied with the results of an outside review of how the Department of Natural Resources comes up with its numbers. … Those results were presented Monday night to the Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee by Dr. Chris Vandergoot, a biologist with the U.S. Geological Survey on Lake Erie in Michigan. … As the state has tightened fishing regulations on Mille Lacs in recent years, resort owners and others have increasingly voiced skepticism over the low estimates the state has provided to justify lower walleye harvests. They say the dramatic decline suggested by the state doesn't reflect the abundance of fish they see every day.”
Eagles fans could teach us a thing or two about “Bold.” The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports: “Eagles fans apparently took more than a Super Bowl victory with them when they left U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday. They also took off with a few of the stadium's purple seats, according to several posts making the rounds on social media. … A photo on the website Reddit shows an entire seat missing from the top row of one section and another missing a seat back. … ‘Eagles fans stealing our stadium seats,’ reads the posting by a person who uses the handle SoDakZak. ‘Watched them kick three seats out near us. Why must they destroy things.’”
Pretty amazing sighting. The Duluth News Tribune’s Lisa Kaczke report: “Thomas Spence was looking for moose to photograph near Tofte on Saturday morning when he came upon a Canada lynx standing in the road. … Then a second lynx entered the road from the woods. Then another and another and another. … Five lynx cuddled in the road in front of Spence for a minute on Saturday before bounding off and disappearing into the woods of the Superior National Forest. But it was long enough for the Tofte photographer to get a few photos of the group.”
ESPN found some Minnesotans pretending to like winter. They tell the story with cool animated photos: “For many in Minnesota, winter can't end soon enough. The season drags on with dirty snow and wind-chilled, gray days. The only hope of survival is dreaming of warmer climates and the sight of the first robin. Yet another breed in the Land of 10,000 Lakes embraces a winter culture that is foreign to the cabin fever sufferers. Winter enthusiasts gather on snow and the massive sheets of ice to fish, ride, race and revel in the sting of winter.”
