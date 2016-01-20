St. Cloud priest jailed on suspicion of third-degree criminal sexual conduct
Seems to be no end to stories like this. The St. Cloud Times’ Stephanie Dickrell reports: “St. Cloud police arrested a priest who serves in the Diocese of St. Cloud Tuesday morning. … The Rev. Anthony Oelrich, 51, of St. Cloud was arrested at about 10 a.m. … Stearns County Jail records say he was jailed on suspicion of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. A St. Cloud Police Department spokesman said Tuesday night that no further information would be released until Wednesday.”
How odd. MPR’s Tim Nelson reports: “St. Catherine University is launching an external review of campus security after a former student was ordered held on federal terrorism charges this week. … The school said on its website that federal court filings include claims to the court that Tnuza Jamal Hassan, 19, may have ‘hid out on the campus’ before she resurfaced about a month ago. … Hassan was arrested Jan. 17 after a series of fires on the private Catholic university campus. She was initially charged with a count of first-degree arson in state court. It said she admitted to setting six fires on campus, although authorities said there were more.”
MPLS parks boss exit interview. The Southwest Journal’s Eric Best writes: “Jayne Miller is hundreds of miles away starting a new position leading a parks organization in Pittsburgh. … The former Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board superintendent resigned from her position in early February after seven years as the city’s top parks executive. During her time in Minneapolis, Miller was responsible for far-reaching campaigns to change the face of the city’s 157 neighborhood parks, from the $800 million 20-Year Neighborhood Park Plan to an overhaul in system’s best practices. … The upstate New York native left a parks administrator position in Ann Arbor, Mich., and started as Minneapolis superintendent in 2010. She left to take the helm of the non-profit Pittsburg Parks Conservancy as president and CEO. … The day before she left the Twin Cities to move to Pennsylvania, the Southwest Journal sat down with Miller at her home, the historic residence of Theodore Wirth at Lyndale Farmstead Park that she rented as superintendent.”
Tough if you’re operating on a fixed income. The Star Tribune’s Chris Serres reports: “After an outcry from elderly residents and state lawmakers, a large senior complex in Coon Rapids has reversed plans to impose double-digit rent increases that could have uprooted dozens of longtime neighbors and splintered the community. … In a letter sent Tuesday, the operators of Autumn Glen Senior Living apologized for not communicating directly with residents about rent hikes of 15 to 30 percent that took effect in January. The operator said it would limit the rent increase to 4 percent and promised to provide a clear explanation for any future rent increases of 5 percent or more.”
