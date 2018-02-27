St. Paul graduation rate up; Minneapolis down
New graduation-rate numbers. The Pioneer Press’s Josh Verges reports: “High school graduation rates inched up last year in St. Paul and across the state, according to Minnesota Department of Education data released Tuesday. … In St. Paul Public Schools, 77 percent of last year’s class graduated within four years, nearly a full percentage point better than in 2016. … At 83 percent, the state’s on-time graduation rate improved by one-sixth of a percentage point. … Minneapolis Public Schools’ rate dropped by more than a full percentage point to 66 percent.”
We kept MSP warm for you… WCCO reports: “There has been plenty of drama following Delta Air Lines’ decision to end its discount program for NRA members – and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is trying to take advantage of the situation. … In a pun-filled tweet Monday, Frey indirectly suggested that Delta Air Lines move its headquarters to MSP Airport, saying the airline should ‘check into a city that DOESN’T cater to the @NRA. I’ll bet that you won’t want to leave.’”
No plan … yet. KARE’s John Croman report: “The State could generate billions of dollars over the next three decades by converting some existing freeways to toll roads, according to a new report from the Minnesota Dept. of Transportation. … But MnDOT's engineers were quick to point out there's no plan to do such a thing. The agency was merely complying with an order from the Legislature to look into the question, and wouldn't enact any changes without legislative approval.”
Bring the mill back to Mill City? For City Pages Theresa J Beckhusen writes: “Going to the grocery store for bread and flour right after an event spent exploring the importance of locally grown and milled grains is ill-advised. … You will walk down the bread aisle, viewing the double-wrapped loaves with a new measure of skepticism and curiosity. The memory of a slice of hazelnut rye lingering on your taste buds, you’ll think about what it would take for this aisle to instead burst with loaves made from heritage grains grown and milled just down the road. … Baker’s Field Flour & Bread in Northeast’s Food Building held a public presentation Sunday on just these topics called Farmer, Miller, Baker, Maker. Farmers and millers sat on a panel in a discussion moderated by Amy Halloran, author of the book The New Bread Basket and a self-proclaimed ‘missionary’ for local flour.”
Ranking Iowa above Minnesota is such obvious trolling it barely warrants mention: “Iowa Claims No. 1 Spot on 2018 Best States Rankings Through Strong Infrastructure, Health Care and Education” [U.S. News]
Probably worth noting: “Demolition of 38th St. bridge to close I-35W in Mpls. this weekend” [Star Tribune]
More Orono school news: “Orono School Board Confirms Swim Coach Suspended, Under Investigation for Alleged Bullying” [KSTP]
Sometimes maybe don’t go for the local angle? “Florida school named after Minnesota native, born in 1890, who championed Everglades” [Star Tribune]
Scary: “Pipe bombs, machine guns seized from Monson's business leading to 16 new charges” [West Central Tribune]
Vikings news: “Report: QB Teddy Bridgewater to become free agent” [KMSP]
